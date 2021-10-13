On Sunday night in Valley Springs, a resident resorted to gunfire to protect his home from an intruder who had been arrested just hours earlier for trespassing at the same house, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
Several calls were made to the 911 dispatch center starting at around 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 10. Due to the caller’s poor cellphone reception, dispatchers were only able to determine that there was a forced entry to the caller’s house, which is located in the 7000 block of Gabor Street in Valley Springs.
Deputies dispatched to the scene spoke with two male residents of the home, who were in the front yard when deputies arrived.
The two residents reportedly told deputies that the intruder had forced entry by kicking the front door open. Once inside, the intruder began physically assaulting the victims, one of which was sleeping in the living room. The other male occupant was knocked to the floor during the struggle, and subsequently discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of the intruder, who was struck.
The intruder, later identified as 28-year-old Lennin Elizalde of Valley Springs, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two alleged victims were transferred to a local hospital for minor injuries and were later released. They have not been arrested or issued any citations, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives arrived at the scene and began an in-depth investigation, during which they discovered the identity of the intruder, Elizalde, who had been arrested and released from custody earlier that day—for trespassing at the same house.
In an unexpected turn of events, investigators discovered that on Oct. 9, a dispatch call was made for a trespassing and vandalism report at the same residence.
The residence had recently been purchased by the alleged victims, who had reportedly found Elizalde inside their new home the day before and had asked him to leave. When Elizalde refused to leave, they called 911.
According to the sheriff’s office, Elizalde had left the residence before deputies arrived, but not before threatening to return. He was found in the area later that day and arrested for illegal entry into a dwelling, vandalism, and possession of methamphetamine.
The patrol deputy who arrested Elizalde reported that while in custody, Elizalde repeatedly insisted that he would return to the residence, which he believed to still belong to its former owner, Elizalde’s father. Because of this, the deputy submitted an application for bail enhancement, though the petition was denied by a judge.
Elizalde, who was booked on misdemeanor charges—though the sheriff’s office notes that prior to 2014’s Proposition 47, possession of methamphetamine would have produced a felony charge—was released from jail at 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Elizalde indeed returned to the residence once released from jail, just as he had threatened.
According to the press release, Elizalde “had no legal right to occupy or return to the residence,” and he “did not have any personal items or legal reason to return.”
The Sheriff’s Office stated that the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office has been notified of the incident. Autopsy and toxicology reports on Elizalde are still pending.
The investigation is ongoing.