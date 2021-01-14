While the first application period for the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program came to a close on Wednesday, the dates for the second round were announced on Thursday.
“A second round of applications will open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 2 and will run through 6 p.m. on Feb. 8,” a press release from the Calaveras County Economic and Community Development Department reads. “Applicants who submitted all necessary documents in the first round and met eligibility requirements, but did not receive a grant, do not need to reapply; their applications will be rolled over for consideration in the second round.”
The $500 million grant program is being administered by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.
“The Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program offers grants up to $25,000 to micro and small businesses and nonprofits that have been impacted by the pandemic,” the release reads. “It is not a first-come, first-served program, nor a rolling approval process. Grants will be distributed across the state, with priority given to regions and industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, disadvantaged communities and underserved small business groups. All applications will be considered and prioritized based on impact.”
Over 300,000 applications were successfully completed during the first round.
“Application approval notifications (for the first round) will be sent out Friday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 22,” the release reads. “Funds will be disbursed over a 45-day verification period beginning Friday, Jan. 22.”
For more information, visit CAReliefGrant.com or contact Calaveras County Economic and Community Development Director Kathy Gallino by phone at (209) 754-6742 or by email at Kgallino@co.calaveras.ca.us.