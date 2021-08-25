For current evacuation information, click here.
Update: Aug. 26 @ 7 a.m.:
Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) reported that the fire is 700 acres in size with 10% containment.
"Firefighters observed extreme fire behavior yesterday afternoon as the fire made uphill runs and is terrain driven," Cal Fire TCU reported. "Critically dry fuels and steep terrain challenged fire crews overnight. Firefighters will continue to establish direct and indirect containment lines today. Hotter and drier temperatures are forecasted today through the weekend with poor humidity recovery overnight."
A total of 345 personnel are assigned to the fire, with resources including 34 engines, seven water tenders, two helicopters, 13 hand crews and 10 dozers.
While no structures have been confirmed damaged or destroyed, 200 structures are still considered threatened.
Evacuation orders and advisories remain in effect.
All schools in Vallecito Union School District are closed today, according to the Calaveras County Office of Education.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Update - Aug. 25 @ 8 p.m.:
The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office reported that the fire is estimated at between 700 and 1,000 acres with 0% containment. Parrotts Ferry Road is expected to remain closed throughout the night, and Highway 4 remains open. Michelson Elementary School and Vallecito Transition School will be closed Thursday. The sheriff's office will continue to patrol evacuated areas throughout the night.
Update - Aug. 25 @ 6:22 p.m.:
The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services reported that, "The fire is currently 1,000 acres and progressing northeast. The fire appears to be heading in direction of Stanislaus river canyon."
Original article:
A vegetation fire off of Parrotts Ferry Road in Vallecito has quickly grown in size.
The Airola Fire began at around 3 p.m. north of Parrotts Ferry Bridge near Airola Road and has already grown to 700 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
One helicopter, one air-attack, two tankers, several overhead, nine engines, two hand crews, one dozer and three water tenders are currently battling the fire.
Parrotts Ferry Road has been closed from its intersection with Highway 4 to its intersection with Porcina Way in Tuolumne County.
Evacuation orders are in effect in Vallecito for "all of Parrots Ferry Road from the Tuolumne/Calaveras county line at Parrots Ferry Bridge to Highway 4 including Moaning Cavern and Camp Nine road areas as well as east of Red Hill Road to Parrots Ferry Road," according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
Douglas Flat and Murphys are under evacuation warnings.
Evacuation centers have been set up at Mark Twain Elementary School in Angels Camp and Independence Hall in Arnold.