The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office shared a news release that documented multiple marijuana-related warrants served throughout the month of July and the first week of August.
Two unrelated arrests were made on July 12 in the 9000 block of Shalimar Drive and the 6000 block of DaLee Road in Valley Springs. Deputies seized 7,926 marijuana plants from the Shalimar Drive property—the estimated worth of the plants exceeds $7,200,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Two suspects were issued citations at the scene,” reads the release. “Yunan Li, age 43 of Alhambra, CA, and Junjie Liu, age 40 of Alhambra, CA, were issued citations on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, and conspiracy to commit crime.”
At the DaLee Road location, deputies seized 465 marijuana plants with an estimated value of over $604,000. It was determined that the interior of the residence had been converted for marijuana cultivation with hazardous electrical wiring being found at the scene.
On July 15, two unrelated marijuana warrants were served, one in the 1000 block of Ranch Road in Copperopolis and the other in the 16000 block of Armstrong Road in Sheep Ranch. Deputies seized 762 marijuana plants with a value of over $762,000 from the Copperopolis location. The Sheep Ranch location had 88 plants growing that were estimated at over $61,000.
On Aug. 3, warrants were served to the 700 block of Deer Ln. in West Point and the 5000 Hawver Road in Mokelumne Hill. Ninety-seven plants worth over $61,000 were seized from the West Point location that was being cultivated outside, and 623 plants worth over $809,000 were found at the Mokelumne Hill location.
“Several structures on the property [in Mokelumne Hill] had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation,” the release states.
Additional evidence was collected at each location with all investigations still ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.