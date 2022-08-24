The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office shared a news release that documented multiple marijuana-related warrants served throughout the month of July and the first week of August. 

Two unrelated arrests were made on July 12 in the 9000 block of Shalimar Drive and the 6000 block of DaLee Road in Valley Springs. Deputies seized 7,926 marijuana plants from the Shalimar Drive property—the estimated worth of the plants exceeds $7,200,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

