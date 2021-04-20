Sixteen years and one month after shooting and killing 19-year-old David Jessop, convicted murderer Daniel Rocha was not present in the courtroom to hear the judge’s decision that he was not eligible for release under a new state law.
Jessop’s mother and sister-in-law were there, as they had been for countless other court hearings over the years.
For the loved ones of deceased victims, it is an exhausting and gut-wrenching experience to enter a courtroom, often requiring childcare and time off from work. For the Jessop family, it is an experience that never seems to be quite over.
“It’s not a question of why we go. Because we have to. David isn’t here to speak,” said Linda Jessop, David’s mother, who feels she never had the chance to mourn her son during the activity leading up to Rocha’s trial and the subsequent appeals. “I don’t expect to change anything, but I would like people to be understanding of people going through these kinds of things. … We shouldn’t be here.”
During a petition hearing on April 16 at the Calaveras County Superior Court, Judge Timothy Healy agreed.
“I’m sorry that you had to come back here,” he addressed the family. “I hope you don’t have to again.”
Yet Linda Jessop isn’t convinced that she won’t find herself in a courtroom again to challenge the release of her son’s murderer, who was sentenced to 75-years-to-life in prison in 2007. She was present for another appeal attempt in 2010, and in 2019, Rocha remained in a cell at High Desert State Prison in Susanville while Jessop witnessed his latest appeal due to a change in state law.
California Senate Bill 1437, signed into law by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018, allowed for the vacating of conviction and resentencing of cases involving accomplices convicted of murder. Some 800 convicts were deemed eligible at the time of the bill’s passage.
In response to Rocha’s previous attorney arguing his freedom under the new law, the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office moved to challenge it entirely, and in June of 2019, Judge Healy became one of several California judges to find SB 1437 unconstitutional. Just a few months later, a state appeals court denied that ruling.
The District Attorney’s Office now argued that Rocha was not eligible for release under the new law due to his conviction for pulling the trigger during the 2005 murder. He and his accomplice, Donald Pinon, who both had gang affiliations and prior felony convictions, accused each other of burglarizing David Jessop’s Mokelumne Hill home and shooting him in his bed. However, investigators testified during the trial that gunpowder residue was found on Rocha’s hand.
At the April 16 hearing, the defense conceded that a jury found Rocha guilty of being the shooter.
Linda Jessop says she knew all along that Rocha, now 35 years old, was ineligible for release under SB 1437. Although she is grateful for the judge's decision, she wishes she did not have to endure the hours in court and the rehashing of the details of her son’s killing to reach another moment of temporary relief.
“To me, it’s more political,” Jessop said. “The DA wanted to fight it to prove they’re right. Why didn’t they start with this?”
Moving forward, Jessop is calling for more awareness of the continued suffering of victims in the judicial system, both at the county and state level, and in the development of future legislation that may impact victims’ lives.
“I don’t think anybody in the room understands how difficult it is to be here,” she said.