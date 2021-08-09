A two-vehicle collision in Copperopolis on Sunday afternoon resulted in six hospitalizations, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Four people were traveling in a 2006 Toyota Avalon northbound on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, approaching the stop sign at Highway 4, at around 2:45 p.m. when the collision occurred.
The Toyota entered the intersection and went directly into the path of a 2012 Ford F-150 that was traveling westbound on Highway 4 at about 55 mph. The front of the Ford collided with the right side of the Toyota, and both vehicles traveled out of control until coming to a rest at the northwest corner of the intersection.
The Toyota was driven by Taher Hanifeh, 22, of Elk Grove. Her passengers were Amjad Manifah, 21, of Sacramento; Omar Hanifeh, 24, of Elk Grove; and Mohamad Althan, 27, of Elk Grove.
Taher Hanifeh and Manifah were both transported to Modesto Memorial with moderate injuries. Both Omar Hanifeh and Althan were transported to Doctors Medical Center with major injuries.
The Ford was driven by Mathew Lockett, 47, of Modesto. His passenger was Richard Kieth, 63, of Modesto. Lockett was transported to Modesto Memorial with minor injuries, while Kieth was transported to Doctors Medical Center with major injuries.
Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.