On April 28, over 80 Calaveras County social government agency employees and social workers gathered at Ironstone Winery in Murphys to discuss and learn about trauma-informed care, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and child abuse prevention.
The summit, titled Building Bridges to Resiliency, was a day-long collaboration between Calaveras County Health and Human Services, the District Attorney’s Office, and other county agencies and nonprofits—all working in some capacity within the field of crisis intervention.
The summit, a first-of-its-kind event, made clear the importance of inter-department and agency connectedness. As discussions evolved over various topics, one thing became clear: every individual has a part to play in prevention, but it is only possible when agencies work together as a team. The nature of the summit involved working in mixed groups to analyze and discuss a given scenario, particularly to determine where the characters in the story could have received help or a prevention tactic could have been employed. Places where things may fall through the cracks and disconnects between the many agencies involved were brought to light through examples and, at times, brutally honest follow-up discussion.
A presentation given by Fara Roberts of CASA, program manager of Family Wellness Coalition and council member for Prevent Child Abuse Calaveras, opened the summit, which introduced attendees to the harsh “state of families” in Calaveras County. Roberts presented data about child abuse and other challenges that families in the community face.
Roberts talked about the importance of shifting focus from crisis care to crisis prevention, saying, “The point is to move from a reactive system to a proactive system. … We want to build a strong foundation to support families, assist them before a crisis.” In addition to lowering the number of crises in the county, the shift to one of prevention is strongly encouraged by the state. ACE screening is encouraged for all Medi-Cal patients, with Medi-Cal providers eligible for payment from the plan for this new benefit as of October of 2021.
Roberts mentioned the cost of abuse, which in Calaveras County is the equivalent of $30.7 million each year, based on 130 child abuse cases in the county in 2018. The cost includes millions divvied out for healthcare, education, child welfare, and criminal justice.
In addition to the cost of crisis response, there are increasingly more funds available for prevention-based efforts. For example, “through the ACEs Aware initiative, a total of $45 million in grant funds have been distributed across the state of California,” according to ACEsaware.org.
At the summit, government agency employees, law enforcement, social workers, and community leaders were gathered into groups around tables, with up to eight members—each from different county departments and organizations. Caseworkers, mental health practitioners, school board members, nonprofit directors and law enforcement sat together, reading and discussing a mock scenario case study—an example of a family of five in various states of crisis.
The fictional story, broken up into a timeline of events, leads the reader through several scenarios where prevention could have, yet did not, happen, up until the final “incident” where the two parental characters are arrested and the two youngest children are taken into foster care. The oldest child, Porsha, a teen girl, has been sexually assaulted by her father’s “creepy” friend, engages in substance abuse and risky behavior, and is essentially left to repeat the timeline set by her mother, Azhlee, who grew up in foster care and became pregnant as a teen by Bobby Lee, who is 10 years her senior—an example of generational trauma in action.
Generational trauma, as defined in the summit workbook, is “trauma that gets passed down from family members while also influencing the way future generations cope with, view, and handle traumatic events.”
Summit facilitator and CASA Coordinator Maria Robinson discussed the importance of breaking those cycles: “We are charged with a huge responsibility, whether we are in education, from a legal standpoint, clinical, social work. … We chose this profession because we want to help create a generation of cycle-breakers.”
Attendees learned how generational trauma and adverse childhood experience, or ACEs, can set people up for a lifetime of increased risk for not only emotional but physical issues as well, like heart disease, according to a report by the California Surgeon General.
“These risk factors are very high in the neighborhoods and communities in our county, and the reason why is because we are under-resourced. We have lots of gaps in services, we can't really attend to these people, and we’re so far spread apart that we really can’t get to people in time to have them constantly connected,” said Robinson.
Robinson encouraged each person present to take their own ACE self-assessment questionnaire, saying, “We can learn by experience; we can learn by empathy and comparison; we can see through this ACE score how we are affected by traumas…and also see, what does that look like for Bobby Lee?”
This discussion included talk of trauma-informed care, which, according to the summit workbook, “takes the focus from ‘what’s wrong with you’ to ‘what happened to you?’” The idea of trauma-informed care is that providers who deal directly with people who may have been traumatized by Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) provide care that is sensitive to and supportive of their unique needs, and avoids retraumatizing the client or patient.
According to ACEsaware.org, “Trauma-informed care is a framework that involves: Understanding the prevalence of trauma and adversity and their impacts on health and behavior; Recognizing the effects of trauma and adversity on health and behavior; Training leadership, providers, and staff on responding to patients with best practices in trauma-informed care; Integrating knowledge about trauma and adversity into policies, procedures, practices and treatment planning; and Avoiding re-traumatization by approaching patients who have experienced ACEs and/or other adversities with non-judgmental support.”
Another focus of the summit was on making sure that everyone in attendance knew of the many resources, programs, and agencies involved in crisis prevention and response.
During a Q&A at the end of the summit, Robinson encouraged a panel of participants to ask each other hard questions, encouraging “radical honesty” to “have a real discussion about how we can grow.”
Topics included how separate teams and departments could work better together, where barriers exist in cooperation, and what needs to be done to make major improvements in prevention. Discoveries were made, including that some reports and programs were being underutilized, like the Handle With Care Program, which is a new service by the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE), designed for officers, first responders, and others who deal with kids in crisis to easily and quickly notify the child’s school.
While it is completely HIPAA-compliant, meaning nothing is shared about the situation other than the child’s name, grade, and school, the app allows school administration to alert counselors and teachers when a child is experiencing a possible ACE or crisis, so they know that child needs to be “handled with care.” That can mean letting a tired child take a nap in the nurse’s office rather than being punished, or homework forgiveness for a child who was up all night with a legal situation or is experiencing homelessness. The program has the potential to connect struggling kids with services and resources as they need them, the basis for preventing further crises.
Panelist CCOE Superintendent Scott Nanik asked for a show of hands of those in the room who had responded to a child in crisis in the past 30 days. A majority of hands went up. Nanik then announced that Handle With Care had not received any referrals in the last 30 days. Several panelists admitted this was the first time they were hearing about it.
Nanik said, “Everybody gets so busy in the moment, they forget that piece, and that’s your primary connection to school. And we need to fix that.” Discussions continued among Nanik, Robinson, Chief Probation Officer Sam Leach, and Detective Zach Glanville on what was needed to make it more accessible for officers and first responders.
Where disconnects happen, there are plenty of people ready to help pick up the pieces. CCHHS Director Cori Allen, who helped organize the summit, told the Enterprise that “collectively we really do lean into our community.” She continued, “One thing we do well is we hire people on a values-based assessment. I want to know when people join this team of social workers that they believe that people can grow and change.”
Allen said she wants to know when she hires someone that they “believe in helping families by connecting them with their own voice, their own culture, and using resources we have right here in our community, and just navigating people.”
For example, Allen recounted a new hire’s words: “I just want to be able to let people know that even if there's a worry or a concern about what’s happening with the family, we are here to guide and to connect them to resources, and that there are just so many available.”
Allen says this is an example of the county’s successful recruitment of “good, solid people.”