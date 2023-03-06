32-cusd-1.jpg

The Calaveras Unified School District Board of Trustees voted to replace the outdated scoreboard on the high school’s football field with a new digital scoreboard. It is undecided what will happen to the old “Redskins” mascot logo on the sign above the scoreboard. 

 Enterprise file photo

 

While the Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees came to an agreement last week on improvements to the athletic facilities at Calaveras High School, an issue surrounding the old school mascot remained unresolved.

