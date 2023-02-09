Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Jan. 30
Disturbance
11:06 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; unruly customer. No report taken. Highway 26.
Disturbance
11:34 a.m., West Point – Disturbance; family dispute. Report taken. Marshall Way.
Identity theft
2:58 p.m., Dorrington – Identity theft; no report taken. Choctaw Drive.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Identity theft
1:35 p.m., Wallace – Identity theft; report taken. Goshawk Court.
Theft
3:19 p.m., Arnold – Theft; report taken. Ponderosa Road.
Burglary
10:49 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, in progress; report taken. South Wallace Lake Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Burglary
2:24 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Fox Court.
Burglary
6:55 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mann Street.
Burglary
2:01 p.m., Wilseyville – Burglary, not in progress; evicted subject returned to residence. Report taken. Gold Trail.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Suspicious person
10:58 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Rose Street.
Traffic stop
3:52 p.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; citation issued. Foundry Lane.
Criminal contempt
6:36 p.m., Valley Springs – Criminal contempt; report taken. Double Springs Road.
Friday, Feb. 3
Burglary
8:10 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Kirby Street.
Burglary
9:39 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Gun Club Road.
Burglary
10:29 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Oak Creek Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Vandalism
8:53 a.m, Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. O Rielly Street.
Suspicious person
1:59 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; report taken. Treat Avenue.
Trespassing
9:10 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; citation issued. Nove Way.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Trespassing
10:49 a.m., Copperopolis – Trespassing; people using the hot tub at night. Report taken. Saddle Creek Drive.
Burglary
2:01 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. South Main Street.
Theft
6:20 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; no report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Jan. 30
Spencer Jay Breinig, 40, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. at Parrotts Ferry Road in Vallecito and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Kimberly Lynn Johnson, 60, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. at the 8500 block of Dogtown Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship, and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
Jeffrey Scott Goodwin, 53, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. at the CVS parking lot in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of stalking.
Micah Zane Spearing, 49, was arrested at 3 p.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Friday, Feb. 3
Armida Marie Hernandez, 50, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. at the 100 block of Happy Jack Court in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.
Toni Elizabeth Young, 35, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. at the 500 block of Gold Strike Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.
Richard Charles Schwanz, 78, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at the 2400 block of Quail Hill Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Kenneth James Leonard, 36, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. at Little John Road and Highway 4 in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of violating probation.