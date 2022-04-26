Thanks to a watchful eye and a 911 call, Calaveras County Sheriff's deputies were able to stop a burglary-in-progress at Sender’s Market in Mountain Ranch.
The call came shortly after midnight on April 25, when a citizen passing the scene alerted authorities to “report their observations that eventually led to an arrest for burglary,” according to a press release from the sheriff.
When deputies arrived at the scene, a noise from the rear of the building led them to discover a possible entry point that had been cut into the fencing around the lumber yard at the hardware/grocery store. While conducting a search of the premises, suspect David Corsaro, age 34, of Lathrop, was found and arrested, after initially giving officers a fake name.
Authorities say that Corsaro, who is on probation in San Joaquin County, was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for theft issued by the Superior Court of Mariposa County. Upon searching, deputies found spools of stolen wire in Corsaro’s vehicle. Corsaro was arrested at the scene and transported to the Calaveras County Jail, with a bail set of $25,000.
Charges include felony burglary, felony possession of stolen property, and giving false identification to a police officer to avoid prosecution, in addition to his previous warrant and theft charges.
In the press release, the sheriff’s office thanked the citizen who called 911 regarding this incident, saying, “Their quick thinking and actions presented the deputies the best opportunity to apprehend the suspect and return the stolen property to the rightful owners.”
The release also reminds Calaveras residents, “Citizens are the eyes and ears of the community. If you see something that you believe is related to a crime, please, immediately call the Sheriff’s Office.”