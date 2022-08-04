On Aug. 1 in West Point, a female Calaveras High School student was approached by a male driver who attempted to lure her into his car, according to her school district, Calaveras Unified (CUSD).
The incident occurred near a bus stop on Bummerville Road.
A report was filed with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office later that morning at 7:54 a.m., according to PIO Lt. Greg Stark, and an investigation is underway.
The man was described as an older man with short, white hair and a white mustache with a long, white beard who was driving a white older-model 4-door sedan, CUSD superintendent Mark Campbell wrote in a letter to parents.
Campbell’s letter stated, “We share this message with everyone in our district, for awareness (specifically our families in the West Point area), and to remind all families to remind their children about how to handle similar situations if ever faced with one—to review ‘what if’s’—how they would respond to certain situations, to go over safety protocols when going to/from school, to always be aware of surroundings, to never talk with a stranger nor get into a vehicle with one, to try not to be alone if possible, to always have an ‘escape’ plan or route, to use their cell phone to call 911 if needed and to always report any situation that may pose a threat to their safety, or another student’s safety (report to parents, to school administration, to law enforcement…as applicable).”