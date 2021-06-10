The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) will be assisting the San Andreas Fire Protection District in a fuel reduction burn near the intersection of Mountain Ranch Road and Calaveritas Road in San Andreas on Friday.
“The burn encompasses approximately 14 acres of annual grass and oak woodland within the San Andreas Recreation and Park District Ballfields,” a press release from Cal Fire reads. “The purpose of the burn is to clear hazardous fuels on the site used for daily recreation by local citizens and allowing for a cleared area to be used during regularly scheduled events. Secondary benefits include training on live fire utilizing various techniques with multiple cooperating fire agencies stationed near the community of San Andreas.”
The burn is expected to begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and to last 6 to 8 hours. Smoke or fire may be visible at times near Highway 49 and Mountain Ranch Road near the government center.
“Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of fire from areas outside the burn unit,” the release reads. “Firefighters will remain at scene until all hotspots are out.”
Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District and Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District will also be assisting in the controlled burn.
For information on preparing for wildfire, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.