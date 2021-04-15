The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) recently awarded a $500,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the County of Tuolumne to create a guiding document on the development of broadband in the five-county Central Sierra region.
The grant will fund the Broadband Roadmap Project, which will guide the development of broadband in Calaveras, Amador, Alpine, Mariposa and Tuolumne counties by “addressing current business access, policies to help guide counties on a day to day basis, and opportunities to reduce barriers for current internet service providers to build infrastructure in the region,” an EDA news release reads.
Currently, more than 14,000 households in the region do not have bandwidth internet service.
Calaveras County District 5 Supervisor Ben Stopper and Economic Development Director Kathy Gallino were “integral” in acquiring the grant, which will aid the region in improving internet connectivity, according to grant writer, Cole Przybyla, Director of Innovation and Business Assistance for Tuolumne County,
“In working closely with Cole Przybyla in Tuolumne County, and Tara Schiff in Mariposa County, we focused in on this need last year—especially given the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the glaring disparities of high speed internet that is common to rural areas. It became very clear that we needed to address the inequality of access to reliable, minimum standard broadband—and the EDA grant was just the mechanism for us to take the first step,” Gallino told the Enterprise. “The main principal of our Broadband Roadmap Project will be to provide a guiding document on the development of broadband in the Central Sierra region by addressing current business access, policies to help guide counties on a day-to-day basis, address opportunities to reduce barriers for current internet service providers, and ultimately build infrastructure in the region.”
The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors voted to support the Broadband Roadmap application for the EDA’s CARES Act Grant.
The CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), signed into law in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump, provided $1.5 billion to the EDA for economic assistance programs addressing the impacts of the pandemic. Administered under the authority of the bureau’s Economic Adjustment Assistance program, the CARES Act has provided a wide range of financial assistance to eligible communities.
The grant awarded to Tuolumne County in early April will fund planning for improved connectivity in the region, but there is still much to be done to solve Calaveras County’s “internet dilemma,” Gallino said.
Future efforts will include promoting private broadband businesses to leverage the municipal infrastructure and support their core networks, encouraging utilities to take on systems for co-location services during expansions, developing an organizational structure for marketing the region's capacity, identifying anchor institutions and ensuring that these infrastructure assets are secure.
“Lastly, the Broadband Roadmap will be a physical document that our Central Sierra counties will leverage to advocate efficiently that our region needs additional funding in the way of grants to encourage private infrastructure investments into our communities,” Gallino said.