With the return of warmer weather, fire season has again come to Calaveras County.
The rapid spread of the Campo Fire, which resulted from an escaped debris burn north of Valley Springs last week, highlights the dry conditions that the county is currently facing.
The fire began on the afternoon of April 29 near the 5100 block of Buckboard Lane and quickly burned through 150 acres of oak woodland and brush. A mandatory evacuation order was issued in the area of Loera Hills Road, parts of Watertown Road and parts of Paloma Road, and a temporary evacuation center was set up at Calaveras High School. An evacuation advisory was also issued for nearby areas.
A spokeswoman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported that 12 engines, two helicopters, two air tankers, one air attack spotter plane, two dozers and three crews were fighting the blaze.
Less than two hours after the evacuation order was issued, it was downgraded to an evacuation advisory. This was lifted the following evening, with the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) reporting that the fire had grown slightly to 160 acres and was 40% contained.
Containment rose steadily over the next few days, with firefighters reaching 100% containment of the 160-acre fire on Monday evening.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District, one of several agencies which responded to the blaze, reported that one outbuilding burned on Valley Springs Peak.
“The terrain was steep and difficult for firefighters, and the dry and warm conditions pushed the fire at a rapid pace,” Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Richard Dickinson said. “Unfortunately, fire season is here way too early, and we have responded to several vegetation fires this month from escaped debris burns.”
The day after the fire began, Cal Fire TCU suspended burn permits for outdoor open residential burning effective Monday at 8 a.m., and no burn days were called for the weekend.
“As drought conditions continue to increase fire danger in the region, Cal Fire TCU has suspended all burn permits for outdoor open residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Tuolumne County, Calaveras County, Eastern Stanislaus County and Eastern San Joaquin County,” a press release from Cal Fire TCU reads.
Since the beginning of the year, firefighters across the state have responded to over 1,350 wildfires, which have burned a combined total of over 2,200 acres, according to Cal Fire.
“We are experiencing dry conditions and fire behavior that would normally be expected later in the season,” Cal Fire TCU Unit Chief Nick Casci said. “Although debris burning is a useful tool to reduce flammable vegetation, the conditions we are experiencing in the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit have reached the point where debris burning poses an unacceptable risk of starting an unwanted fire.”
With the wet season already having come and gone, precipitation for the San Joaquin Region 5-Station Index stands at 18.2 inches for the water year, which is 49% of average to date. The snowpack for the Central Sierra Region has declined quickly due to the warm weather, and now stands at 30% of average to date. The snowpack for the Northern Sierra/Trinity Region is 23% of average to date, while the snowpack for the Southern Sierra Region is only 14% of average to date.
Last week, the East Bay Municipal Utility District’s (EBMUD) board of directors voted to declare a Stage 1 drought shortage based on projections that water runoff will fall below the amount needed to refill its reservoirs this year. Those reservoirs include Pardee and Camanche on the Mokelumne River.
Additionally, the board voted to purchase supplemental water supplies from the Sacramento River, and to ask East Bay customers to begin voluntary water conservation.
“This year has been the second driest year on record in our Mokelumne River watershed and the driest year on record in the East Bay,” EBMUD Board President Doug Linney said. “We must take initial actions now to ensure we don’t face harder choices next year.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Calaveras County is currently experiencing severe drought, which indicates that the fire season is longer, with high burn intensity, dry fuels and large fire spatial extent.
The entire state is currently facing at least abnormally dry conditions, with 97.5% experiencing at least moderate drought, 88% experiencing at least severe drought, 52.9% experiencing at least extreme drought and 5.4% experiencing exceptional drought.
On April 21, Gov. Gavin Newsom directed state agencies to take immediate action to bolster drought resilience and proclaimed a regional drought emergency for the Russian River watershed in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, where reservoirs are at record lows following two dry years.
“California is facing the familiar reality of drought conditions, and we know the importance of acting early to anticipate and mitigate the most severe impacts where possible,” Newsom said. “Climate change is intensifying both the frequency and the severity of dry periods. This ‘new normal’ gives urgency to building drought resilience in regions across the state and preparing for what may be a prolonged drought at our doorstep.”
On Monday, Newsom proclaimed this week “Wildfire Preparedness Week,” noting that the state is “facing another difficult and dangerous wildfire year.”
For information on preparing for wildfire, visit readyforwildfire.org.