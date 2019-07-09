Those seeking to obtain, renew or modify a concealed carry weapons (CWW) permit in Calaveras County must now apply through an online database.
Earlier this month, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office announced that it would no longer accept paper CCW applications, as the process has been relocated to Permitium, a web-based document management software utilized by sheriff’s offices nationwide, including Tuolumne County.
“The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is continuously evaluating and updating their services to be more efficient and to better serve the citizens of the county,” stated a news release issued July 5. “The Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the newest expansion of their online service.”
Applicants can reach Permitium by following the “CCW” tab on the sheriff’s office website. New applicants will be asked to create an account and initiate the background check process. All fees can be paid through the site using a debit or credit card, and users will receive notifications via email, text message or phone call regarding application status and renewal.
A California CCW license allows a person “of good moral character” to carry a pistol, revolver or other firearm capable of being concealed on the person. A standard license is valid for two years and requires an initial eight-hour training course, with the completion of an annual four-hour training course prior to renewal.
For more information on CCW licenses, visit sheriff.calaverasgov.us/ or the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in San Andreas.