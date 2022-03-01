An SOS call put out by the Calaveras Big Trees Association (CBTA) on Feb. 2 asked the state to send a “cavalry of forest crews” to address the park’s imminent fire risk. Now, a month later, CBTA president Dr. Vida Kenk says the state isn’t acting fast enough.
The state sent a response to CBTA outlining the work that has been done in recent years and calling attention to their five-year plan for managing the park. The letter, signed by Central Field Division chief Matthew Bellah, stated, “The protection, stewardship, and interpretation of the park's giant sequoia groves has been a Department priority since the park's creation and a focus of intensive efforts in recent years.” Bellah referenced the state’s plan to invest $7 million of grant funding received through the Wildfire and Forest Resiliency Program to Calaveras Big Trees over the next five years “to further advance forest stewardship, reducing forest fuel accumulations, and restore natural fire regimes, including areas of the park where such management has long been deferred.”
The funds will be utilized to “support two seasonal forestry crews, contract work crews, and an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service to help thin and conduct prescribed fire over approximately 3,000 acres,” according to the letter.
Bellah also stated that “work is scheduled to begin as soon as weather allows,” and that “pile burning has already begun in areas reachable by foot and Utility Terrain Vehicle and will continue while the weather is favorable.”
Bellah advised CBTA that State Parks has plans to burn over 200 acres in the North Grove, which are already prepared, and that they also “plan to broadcast burn the 1,300-acre South Grove as a priority project in 2022.”
CBTA, however, says they "continue to believe that the state's five-year plan to cleanup one-sixth of the park is neither fast enough nor comprehensive enough.”
Kenk stated, “We urgently need to pull out the massive accumulation of fuels, thin the forest, cut down dead trees and reduce the dense understory.”
At CBTA’s February board meeting, members of the board received updates and progress reports from the California Department of Parks and Recreation (CDPR) on their plan to manage the park and mitigate fire risks.
The CDPR team advised they had prepared over 1,000 piles of cleared brush, ready to be burned throughout the park, concentrated mostly in the South Grove. While these piles had been left sitting, the park service advised they are ready to go when the weather and timing are right, but would likely not be burned until after seasonal hiring had been completed.
Not satisfied with the pace of the progress, Kenk stated, “We recognize that our excellent local district and park staff are doing the best they can with the limited personnel and resources they have available. That’s why we are asking for resources to be brought from throughout the state for the immediate clean-up work in the next few months.”
Kenk also stated that the board is pleased that CDPR plans to hire both a forester and assistant in the coming months, but they “still want preparatory action now.”
Kenk and the CBTA board believe that “a catastrophic fire” is not just a possibility, but an inevitability for the park, which is “the only state park that preserves precious giant sequoias.”
The CBTA board is actively working on a plan to raise funds, draw attention to the “dire” conditions of the park, and create a roadmap to quickly reduce fire risk in the Calaveras Big Trees Park.
Marcie Powers, Vice President for CBTA stated, “You can count on an ongoing campaign to save Calaveras Big Trees.”
For more information on Calaveras Big Trees Association and how to help, visit bigtrees.org or follow on social media at @CBTAssociation.