Anne Marie Schubert, the current district attorney of Sacramento County, spoke at the Armory in Copperopolis on Oct. 1 to discuss her candidacy for State Attorney General. The event was organized by Democracy in Action and hosted by Calaveras County District Attorney Barbara Yook and Sheriff Rick DiBasilio.
Schubert will be on the June 7, 2022, ballot as an independent and has promised to run the attorney general’s office in a “nonpartisan fashion” if elected.
“I’m not a big political person,” Schubert reportedly said during the reception. “I’m a person who believes in my profession.”
In the nonpartisan primary election for the attorney general, Schubert will run against Republican candidates Nathan Hochman and Eric Early, and Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta, who was appointed attorney general in April of 2021 following the resignation of Xavier Becerra to become the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.
During the reception, Yook praised Schubert for being the first attorney general candidate to visit Calaveras County in more than a decade, according to a press release issued by Schubert’s campaign.
“The attorney general is supposed to have our back,” Yook was quoted, “and lately that is not the case. Yet Schubert has supported Calaveras County and always helps us.”
DiBasilio reportedly stated, “We have been forgotten up here, that’s true. … People in Sacramento forget about us because the bigger things are going on in the cities. I know that Anne Marie Schubert won’t do that.”
Schubert is a career prosecutor with 31 years of law enforcement experience, according to her website. She was elected Sacramento County’s district attorney in 2014 and led the high-profile prosecution of Joseph James DeAngelo aka the Golden State Killer, a former police officer who was ultimately convicted of 13 murders and other violent felonies.