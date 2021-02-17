Aging comes with its own set of challenges, and COVID-19 has exacerbated many of these for the local senior community.
But a group of volunteers has been working to make sure that local seniors have the resources that they need.
The Senior Peer Support Program, which is organized by the Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), connects volunteers with seniors in need of services.
“The Senior Peer Team directly connects with our senior community,” HHSA Deputy Director of Social Services Lora Larson said. “This is really important especially given this last year with the pandemic.”
Volunteers call seniors to check in, see how they are doing and direct them towards available resources at no cost. Larson said that most of this work is currently taking place over the phone.
“What’s most paramount is the relationship, and just being connected,” she said. “We have a lot of folks who are isolated, and it’s really important to have someone calling and checking in with them.”
The program currently includes 12 volunteers, two case managers and 136 clients, Larson said.
“It’s really about community members supporting community members,” she said. “This is all volunteer work, and the senior peers that we have, they do it out of the goodness of their heart, just to make sure that our elders in the community are not lonely, and that if there is a need in our community that is within our scope to provide, that we can do that.”
Larson said that local seniors are very appreciative of the service.
“It’s really nice to have a citizen just coming to say, ‘Hey, how are you?’” she said. “It’s a very non-intrusive way as a community of wrapping ourselves around other community members who are interested in that support.”
Larson said that the program has made a big impact in Calaveras County.
“What we know about the community of Calaveras County is that they care for each other, and this program has been very successful,” she said. “As the saying goes, ‘It takes a village,’ and even during the pandemic, the Calaveras County village continued to support our seniors with a phone or video call, education on aging issues, helping with grief and loss, connecting them to community resources, assisting with medical appointments, and provide a listening ear as they deal with everyday life issues.”
Larson said that Senior Peer Case Manager Gayle Blanc and Community Service Liaison Linda Mellin, under the supervision of Susan Gleason, were “the glue that holds this program together.”
“I would also like to thank the program volunteers because, without them, this program would not exist: Anne Richards, Gary Howells, Gary Smith, Ray Beaudreau, Billy Chavez, Shirley Parker, Jodi Gibson, Virginia Franklin, Vivian Severa, Cynthia Cobb, Sherri Woodruff, Susan Harmuth, Carol Oz, and Patrick Toepel,” she said. “The support of the volunteers is important, it matters, and they do make a difference in our community by lifting the spirits of our seniors and helping where they can.”
The number of volunteers has declined due to the pandemic, and more volunteers are needed, Larson said. She said that almost anyone can volunteer.
Those interested in volunteering or obtaining services can call the HHSA at (209) 754-6448.