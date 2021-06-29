The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
June 18, 2021 was Lieutenant Dennis Huberty’s last day as a Calaveras County Sheriff full time employee. Lieutenant Huberty was born and raised in Calaveras County, graduating from Calaveras High School in 1977. He began his career with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on February 22, 1982, when he was hired as a correctional officer. Three years later on May 11, 1985, he transferred to the patrol division as a deputy sheriff.
During Lieutenants Huberty’s 39 years of service he has held the ranks of patrol deputy, detective, defensive tactics and baton instructor, and field training officer. He served 23 years on the dive team and 17 years on the SWAT team. While on the SWAT team, he served as entry team leader, chemical agent instructor, counter-sniper, and tactical commander. On June 16, 1990, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant where he served as detective sergeant, administrative sergeant, narcotics sergeant, field training sergeant and patrol sergeant. On June 7, 2017, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. He served as the Jail Commander, Special Operations Division Commander, and Administrative Professional Standards Division Commander
His hard work and dedication elevated him up the ranks in the Sheriff’s Office affording him many awards and accolades. However, his proudest achievements are the titles of a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. While his achievements at the Sheriff’s office are impressive when compared to some of the most successful careers, his long-lasting legacy will be carried on by way of his excellent example of dedication and professionalism.
On behalf of the men and women of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, we would like to thank Lieutenant Huberty for his many years of service to the department and citizens of Calaveras County and to his family for enduring all the hardships that law enforcement families face. Additionally, we wish him all the best as he enters a new chapter in his life.