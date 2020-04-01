Calaveras County students will not be returning to campuses this school year.
The Calaveras County Office of Education announced on Wednesday that all public school campuses in the county will remain closed through the end of the school year, following statements made by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Thurmond and Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 31 that it is unlikely schools will be able to reopen before the onset of summer break.
“It is important to understand we are not ‘closing’ schools, school buildings are closed,” County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik stated in a news release. “Educational and social-emotional opportunities and supports will be continue to be provided with the new distance learning models.”
According to the release, county schools are “working hard” to continue to provide remote instruction and meal services while transitioning into spring break. Vallecito, Bret Harte Union, Mark Twain Union and Mountain Oaks school districts start spring break next week, while Calaveras Unified School District will return from spring break on April 6.
Most public school campuses statewide have been shuttered since mid-March. Last week, the Calaveras County Office of Education announced an indefinite extension of school closures for “at least as long” as the governor’s stay-at-home order is in effect.
In its latest announcement, the Office of Education addressed the impact of the closures on high school seniors who are set to graduate in spring.
“We are enhancing ways to stay connected with students, at a distance, and address concerns about the social and emotional well-being of all our students, especially our seniors,” the release reads. “Seniors have been looking forward to celebrating promotion and graduation ceremonies and are very concerned about missing out on these momentous celebrations. Please know that district leaders will be planning how they can offer these experiences in different formats and/or at a later date. In the coming days and weeks, districts will provide their families with information regarding how grades, graduation, transcripts, scholarships, and continued distance learning instruction will be handled.”