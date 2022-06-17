At the June 14 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting, officials heard a presentation regarding the Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF). The informational item printout describes CERF as “A sustainable and equitable recovery from the economic distress of COVID-19 by supporting new plans and strategies to diversify local economies and develop sustainable industries that create high-quality, equitable, accessible jobs for all Californians.”
It was developed as part of Gov. Newsom’s budget and priorities. “CERF’s program funding of $600M was appropriated from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund of 2021 until the May 2022 revised budget substituted the source of funds to the State General Fund,” according to the informational item printout.
Steve Frisch of the Sierra Business Council gave the presentation to the board. He explained that part of the program would lead to infrastructure development and the creation of jobs by utilizing potential high-growth sectors such as:
Forestry & Biomass Utilization
Forest Heath & Fire Mitigation
Climate & Energy Innovation
Sustainable Tourism
Health Care & Social Assistance
The program also includes an emphasis on workforce training, as well as working with tribal and labor organizations. More information can be found on CERF at https://opr.ca.gov/economic-development/just-transition/cerf.html.
Consent Agenda
Action Item - Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6717) Appointment of applicants to serve on various Committees, Commissions, Advisory Boards and County Service Areas.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6704) 1) Authorize the Health and Human Services Agency Director to sign the California Oral Health Grant Funding Agreement accepting revenue of $743,095 from the State over a period of five years, resulting in revenue of $148,619 for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 and the next consecutive four fiscal years thereafter. 2) Authorize the Health and Human Services Agency Director to make modifications to the Scope of Work and budgets for the term of this agreement, so long as internal approval protocols are followed and approval is received from the State.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6707) 1) Authorize the Director of Health and Human Services Agency to sign the Biennial Application, Certification, Agreement and all required forms for the Mental Health Block Grant (MHBG), resulting in revenue in the amount of $352,440 for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024. 2) Authorize the Director of Health and Human Services Agency to make modifications to the Scope of Work and budgets for the term of this agreement, so long as internal approval protocols are followed and approval is received from the State.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6708) Authorize 1) the Board Chair to sign an Agreement with Sierra Child and Family, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $450,000 for the implementation of wellness centers for local students and their families and/or at local elementary schools for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023; and 2) the Director of Health and Human Services Agency to sign amendment(s) to the Agreement, if any, so long as it does not affect the not to exceed amount.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6710) Authorize the Director of the Health and Human Services Agency to 1) submit an application for the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant; and 2) sign the associated funding allocation and any subsequent required documents with the California Department of Health Care Services for the provision of drug and alcohol prevention and treatment services for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024, resulting in revenue of $1,030,358.
Action Item - Library (ID # 6703) Approve a five-year Master Agreement with Columbia Telecommunications Corporation for the Provision, Installation and Maintenance of Advanced Network Services for $108,000.00 ($21,600.00 annually).
Agreement - Public Works (ID # 6726) Authorize the Board Chair to sign a Cooperative Agreement with the California Department of Transportation to install Gateway & Wayfinding Signs along State highways in seven (7) communities: San Andreas, Murphys, Arnold, Valley Springs, Mokelumne Hill, Copperopolis, and Angels Camp with funds from the Clean California State Beautification Program.
Resolution - Public Works (ID # 6724) Adopt a Resolution incorporating FY 2022-23 projects into the list of projects funded through Senate Bill 1, The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Action Item - Public Works (ID # 6728) 1) Adopt the plans and specifications for construction of the 2021-22 Paving Program – Copperopolis Roads Project; 2) Authorize the Director of Public Works to incorporate any final changes into the bid documents before advertising for bids; and 3) Authorize the Department of Public Works to solicit formal construction bids.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on June 21 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.