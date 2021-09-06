A Calaveras County man was arrested on the evening of Sept. 3 for discharging a firearm while driving away from the Buena Vista Saloon in Ione, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 10:48 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report that a male subject had fired several gunshots into the air as he drove away from the saloon after being kicked out of the establishment.
Patrons at the bar assisted deputies in identifying the shooter and his vehicle. Upon searching the area, deputies located Jesse James Rice, 18, parked across the street from Harrah’s Casino in his white flatbed pickup truck.
“When questioned, Jesse admitted to being the shooter and the revolver was found inside his vehicle,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Jesse was arrested and booked into the Amador County Sheriff’s Office for Negligent Discharge of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle, Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, and Carrying a Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle.”