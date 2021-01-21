The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors agreed to endorse and send a letter to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) requesting that the county be transferred from the San Joaquin Valley Region to the Greater Sacramento Region for the purposes of the regional stay-at-home order at a board meeting on Tuesday.
The San Joaquin Valley Region contains Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties, while the Greater Sacramento Region contains Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Because the Greater Sacramento Region is no longer under a regional stay-at-home order, the transfer of Calaveras County to the region at this time would mean that some COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted locally.
Several other local leaders signed the letter, including Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) President/CEO Doug Archer, Dignity Health MTMC Chief Medical Officer Pardeep Athwal, MD, Angels Camp Mayor Alvin Broglio, Angels Camp Police Chief Scott Ellis and Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio.
The state’s regional stay-at-home order, which went into effect on Dec. 5, applies to regions that reach an adult intensive-care unit (ICU) bed capacity of less than 15%. Once a region’s adult ICU bed capacity falls below this level, it is placed under a regional stay-at-home order for at least three weeks. After the CDPH’s projections show that a region’s adult ICU bed capacity will reach 15% or greater within four weeks, the regional stay-at-home order is lifted.
The state is divided into five regions for the purposes of the regional stay-at-home order.
“State health officials are tracking the state by five regions: Northern California, Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California,” an email from the CDPH reads. “The regions outlined in the regional stay-at-home order were formed by local health officers prior to the pandemic based on regional collaboration to coordinate public health policies, communications and resources.”
Among the restrictions under the regional stay-at-home order, “All gatherings with members of other households are prohibited in the region except as expressly permitted herein,” and, “All individuals living in the region shall stay home or at their place of residence except as necessary to conduct activities associated with the operation, maintenance or usage of critical infrastructure, as required by law, or as specifically permitted in this order.”
Calaveras County is the northernmost county in the San Joaquin Valley Region, which went under a regional stay-at-home order on Dec. 6. The county borders the Greater Sacramento Region, which was under a regional stay-at-home order from Dec. 10 to Jan. 12.
As of Thursday, the San Joaquin Valley Region’s adult ICU bed capacity is 0%, while the Greater Sacramento Region’s adult ICU bed capacity is 8.3%.
Once a region is removed from the regional stay-at-home order, restrictions under the tier system of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy still apply to individual counties, and Calaveras County is still in the most restrictive, “widespread” tier. However, there are fewer restrictions under the widespread tier than under the regional stay-at-home order.
While businesses like hair salons, barbershops, body waxing studios, massage therapy studios, nail salons and piercing shops can operate indoors with modifications under the widespread tier, they are prohibited from operating under the regional stay-at-home order.
Although restaurants are able to offer dine-in service outdoors with modifications and wineries are allowed to serve customers outdoors with modifications under the widespread tier, they can only offer takeout or pickup under the regional stay-at-home order.
The widespread tier also allows small private gatherings and overnight stays at campgrounds, both of which are prohibited under the regional stay-at-home order.
Some activities are barred in both the widespread tier and the regional stay-at-home order, including bars where no meals are provided, indoor playgrounds and live theater.
Counties under the regional stay-at-home order are subject to numerous other restrictions which don’t apply to counties under the widespread tier.
District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway presented the item regarding the letter to the board for consideration at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’re in a situation that we haven’t faced before, and it means adapting to the moment,” she said. “I’d like the board of supervisors to sign on to this letter.”
The letter notes that Calaveras County has consistently maintained a lower COVID-19 case rate than neighboring Amador and Tuolumne counties, has maintained an ICU capacity above 15% throughout the pandemic and has an active program to increase testing.
“We believe it is in the best interests of our residents to be linked to the Greater Sacramento Region,” the letter reads.
While District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi said, “I’m for this letter; I want to open up, too,” he voiced concerns about potential downsides if the county were grouped with the Greater Sacramento Region.
“I understand why we’re doing this, and what the benefits to us are,” he said. “Are there downsides to doing this from public health’s side that might impact allocations of resources or other things by shifting to Sacramento County?”
Interim Health and Human Services Agency Director Sam Leach said that he was unsure of potential downsides.
“I understand the rationale for doing it and support it,” he said. “As of right now, we don’t know what that would mean down the road.”
Callaway said that the biggest downside that she could see would be the San Joaquin Valley Region moving out of the regional stay-at-home order and the Greater Sacramento Region moving back in following an approval of the transfer request.
“We have not seen the state apportioning vaccines or anything based upon the region,” County Counsel Sarah Edwards said. “But I think your guess is as good as mine as to whether that theoretically could change in the future, and we don’t know.”
District 5 Supervisor and Board Chair Ben Stopper signed the letter on behalf of the county.
“We’re more aligned when it comes to the statistics to the Sacramento Region,” he said. “Things can change, but I think it would be in our benefit when it comes to the regional stay-at-home order to be in the Sacramento area.”
The supervisors voted 4-0 in favor of endorsing and sending the letter, with Garamendi abstaining.
Callaway said in a phone interview on Wednesday that concerns from constituents prompted her to bring the item before the board.
“The San Joaquin Valley Region is not doing well, so we are held back from opening our businesses,” she said. “People are coming here anyway, and I’d rather that they come here and legally be here. … So, what can we do to keep people legal and help our businesses? That would be to join the Greater Sacramento Region.”
Callaway said that the letter was sent out on Wednesday.
The CDPH did not respond to questions concerning whether or not it would consider allowing Calaveras County to change regions under the regional stay-at-home order.
No counties in California have changed regions since the regional stay-at-home order was announced.