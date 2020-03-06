With 4,798 additional mailed-in votes tallied since Tuesday, the Calaveras County Elections Office has published the unofficial results of the 2020 Presidential Primary Election, solidifying Supervisorial District 4 candidate Amanda Folendorf’s lead over incumbent Dennis Mills.
The updated results can be viewed here.
“There are over 300 ballots left to process, which include provisional ballots received on Election Day and vote by mail ballots received in the mail today,” Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Callen stated a news release Friday afternoon. “Voters who did not sign their vote by mail ballot or were contacted because their signature did not match the voter file can correct their signature through Friday, March 13, 2020. The official results will be posted after the certification of the election. Our goal is to certify the election by March 16, 2020.”
In the updated results, Folendorf had an increased lead over Mills, jumping from 51.60% to 53.98% of the vote against Mills’ current 46.02%.
Mills needs 336 votes to surpass Folendorf in the final count.
Folendorf could not be reached for comment on Friday, and Mills’ spokesperson Jack Cox declined to comment, stating that he was out of town and had not yet read the results.
The updated numbers evened out the presidential race in Calaveras County, with Bernie Sanders’ previously strong lead now almost exactly matched by Joe Biden with 25.26% of the vote.
With the exception of District 4, Calaveras County voters strongly favored incumbents in the presidential, congressional, and other supervisorial district races.
Voter turnout in the county rose to 60.44%-- the highest participation in a presidential primary since 2008.