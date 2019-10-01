Calaveras River Academy teacher Dianne Bennett was recently chosen to participate in a National History Day (NHD) program titled “Legacies of World War I.”
“Mrs. Bennett will learn about specific aspects of the war she can take back to the classroom to ensure this piece of global history is not forgotten,” NHD Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn said in a press release.
NHD is a nonprofit organization that offers yearlong academic programs that annually engages over 500,000 students around the world in original historical research. Every year in California, 40,000 students in fourth grade through 12th grade participate in NHD programs.
The organization also provides professional development opportunities and curriculum materials for educators in order to improve history education worldwide.
The “Legacies of WWI” program is carried out in partnership with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission, which was created by an act of Congress in 2013 in order to plan and carry out programs, projects and activities to commemorate the centennial of World War I.
Only two teachers were selected from each of NHD’s 58 affiliates, which include all 50 U.S. states as well as Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and international school programs in China, South Asia and South Korea.
Bennett is one of only 114 teachers selected for the honor nationwide, and will receive free tuition, graduate credits and materials for an online course on the history and legacy of the Great War. She was chosen because she expressed clear interest in the subject matter and was deemed highly likely to use the knowledge gained from the webinar in her classroom for the benefit of her students.
Bennett learned about the NHD program this past summer while networking with other educators during a seminar sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities and hosted by the University of California, Davis History Project.
“I thought to myself that this would be a great chance to increase my depth of knowledge on World War I, so I decided to apply for the class,” Bennett said in an email. “I feel very blessed to have this opportunity. The amount of information that I have already gotten from the first module of the class has been wonderful.”
Bennett has a double bachelor’s degree in history and social science from Sacramento State University, and has focused mostly on the Old West, native history and California history.
“This class will definitely help to make me stronger as a social science teacher who can share more depth of knowledge and make the history more real and relevant to my students,” she said. “I am so very fortunate to have been selected for this program.”