A traffic stop on an all-terrain vehicle in Mountain Ranch recently led to an arrest for possession of stolen property.
On Dec. 16, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement Deputy pulled over an all-terrain vehicle on Ponderosa Road after observing that the vehicle had no visible registration placard and the driver was not wearing a helmet.
The deputy spoke to the driver, who was identified as Roland Ted Retherford, 62, of Mountain Ranch.
A records check showed that Retherford had a warrant out for his arrest for stolen property from the Superior Court of Amador County.
“The all-terrain vehicle, which Retherford was driving, had been reported as stolen on May 14, 2020,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Suspect Retherford was placed under arrest for the outstanding warrant and a new charge of possession of the stolen property (the all-terrain vehicle). The deputy searched Retherford’s personal belongings prior to transporting Retherford. While doing so, he located a glass smoking device that is used to smoke controlled substances.”
Retherford was transported and booked into the Calaveras County Jail and charged with a felony warrant from Amador County, possession of stolen property and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a bail of $55,000.