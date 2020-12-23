A traffic stop on an all-terrain vehicle in Mountain Ranch recently led to an arrest for possession of stolen property.

On Dec. 16, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement Deputy pulled over an all-terrain vehicle on Ponderosa Road after observing that the vehicle had no visible registration placard and the driver was not wearing a helmet.

The deputy spoke to the driver, who was identified as Roland Ted Retherford, 62, of Mountain Ranch.

A records check showed that Retherford had a warrant out for his arrest for stolen property from the Superior Court of Amador County.

“The all-terrain vehicle, which Retherford was driving, had been reported as stolen on May 14, 2020,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Suspect Retherford was placed under arrest for the outstanding warrant and a new charge of possession of the stolen property (the all-terrain vehicle). The deputy searched Retherford’s personal belongings prior to transporting Retherford. While doing so, he located a glass smoking device that is used to smoke controlled substances.”

Retherford was transported and booked into the Calaveras County Jail and charged with a felony warrant from Amador County, possession of stolen property and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a bail of $55,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Noah Berner has lived in Calaveras County most of his life, and graduated from University of California, Santa Cruz with a degree in history.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.