Popular Angels’ bakery under new ownership, new name

A sweet surprise is coming to Gold Country with classic recipes and a new design.
A new pair of confectioner hands is taking the reins of the Sugar Bakery in Angels Camp.
Christine Abusaidi started the Sugar Bakery five years ago in April 2015. It has been the center spot for scones, bagels and cakes for the local community, and the time has come for a new baker to heat up the oven, local San Andreas resident Sarah Kancianich.
Kancianich has been ready to make her mark on the coffee and café industry for quite some time and decided to give the bakery a new name: Lemon Tree.
From a young age, Kancianich, who grew up in Jackson, had jobs in a coffee shop in Sutter Creek.
Kancianich will keep Abusaidi’s specials that the community has grown fond of, such as scones and biscotti. Kancianich said she goes by the motto, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Abusaidi’s classic recipes have been loved by the community, and will continue to be offered, with a twist.
On Tuesday, Kancianich took Abusaidi’s classic scone recipe and added black cherries with chocolate drizzles.
Half of the menu will consist of classic selections, though, for customers who are nostalgic for the Sugar Bakery.
There will be handmade, whole-grain and organic options at Lemon Tree that will envelop a local and unique feeling, Kancianich said. Gluten-free options will soon be available.
“There will be nothing processed,” Kancianich said. “Just pure ingredients. No imitation color.”
Kancianich wants to support the area as best she can, so she will be offering locally roasted coffee from Murphys’ Gold Country Roasting Company. She will even be partnering with Todd’s Bakery for some sourdough bread options.
“I’m excited for our new partnership,” said Gold Country Roasting Company’s Lisa Schwartz.
Breakfast foods from Lemon Tree will be offered at the Gold Country Roasting Company, and their coffee will be offered at Lemon Tree.
“The bakery will be well taken care of,” said Abusaidi.
While Kancianich is taking care of the bakery in Angels Camp, Abusaidi will be opening her own bakery, yet again, only this time in the tropics of Puerto Vallarta.
There aren’t a lot of breakfast foods in Mexico, Abusaidi said. Having a bakery that offers scones, bagels, pies and biscotti will be new.
When asked what she will miss about the Sugar Bakery and Calaveras, she replied, “All the customers.”
Abusaidi plans on running her bakery in Mexico in the winter and spring months. She still holds a residency in Angels Camp and plans to visit frequently.
Abusaidi even has a name she’s been tinkering around with for the Mexican bakery: “Sugar Mamma – We’ve got the best buns in town.”
From sugar to lemons, the local bakery will continue to serve the Gold Country community.
Lemon Tree will officially be opened for business on Oct. 1. Customers will be able to come inside the bakery, but social distancing will be encouraged.
For more information visit the Lemon Tree Bakery and Coffee Shop page on Facebook.