The WPST is “a nationwide tour of events featuring the popular “dual” format of alpine ski racing, according to worldproskitour.com.

 Courtesy photo/World Pro Ski Tour

Bear Valley Resort in Alpine County has announced it will be hosting The World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) in February. 

“Rarely does the tour choose such a small ski resort as ours,” stated Bear Valley marketer Tricia Slavik, adding that it will be the first time Bear Valley has hosted a professional race “in a very long time.”

