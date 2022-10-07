Bear Valley Resort in Alpine County has announced it will be hosting The World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) in February.
“Rarely does the tour choose such a small ski resort as ours,” stated Bear Valley marketer Tricia Slavik, adding that it will be the first time Bear Valley has hosted a professional race “in a very long time.”
The competition will take place over three days (dates to be announced) and feature both male and female professional athletes. Each year, the tour takes place at a different location. This is the first time it has come to Bear Valley.
The World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) began in the 1960s and regrouped in 2017 after a 20-year hiatus. The WPST is “a nationwide tour of events featuring the popular “dual” format of alpine ski racing,” according to worldproskitour.com. The dual format or dual slalom features two competitors, including professional skiers and Olympic world champions, skiing side by side in exciting head-to-head races.