“These are my people, I have come to the mothership,” said frog lover and Calaveras County Fair volunteer Beth Wakehouse with a laugh. Wakehouse and her husband spent most of the last week in the cool, dark, and damp of the “frog spa” at the 2022 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, and Wakehouse says there’s nowhere else she’d rather be.
“I love to hang out down here,” said Wakehouse, referring to the lower level of the frog jumping stage where the slippery athletes are refreshed in large bins with water in between jumps. She loved it so much in previous years, she asked to volunteer.
Now, while Wakehouse “hangs out” in the frog spa, she helps the frog team prepare and move frogs, hanging tags above the bins that indicate which frogs are ready for action, and which need a rest. She also shows frogs and shares trivia with visitors the way only a frog lover can.
This year, the Wakehouses traveled halfway across the country, from Papillion, Neb., for their fourth annual visit to see the famed jumping frogs of Calaveras County.
Wakehouse, who has had an affinity for frogs since she was a toddler who liked to pet the frog-shaped sponge holder in her kitchen, is now a 50-year-old mom with a home of her own that’s filled to the brim with all things frogs. Describing thousands of frog-related items, the frog-obsessed woman recounted when her husband and herself moved from Bellevue, Neb. to their current home in Papillion some years ago.
“I had to pack up the collection, and I had over 21 18-gallon Rubbermaid containers that had nothing but frogs,” she told the Enterprise. And that wasn’t all. She also had several large leaf bags filled with frog stuffed animals, and several more trunks filled with her amphibious collection. Wakehouse says her neighbors call her home “the frog house.”
Mr. Wakehouse is a willing accomplice to his wife’s obsession with frogs, saying, “they make her happy, and that makes me happy.”
According to Wakehouse, it began when she was born, with the delivery doctor noting her “frog legs” and continued with friends and family encouraging the connection over the years. A friend even gifted her a custom license plate for her car that spells “froggy.”
Despite the years of frog-related gifts, Wakehouse never expected the surprise her husband gave her one Christmas five years ago.
“He just handed me a manilla envelope, and they were all watching me,” remembers Wakehouse. She pulled out a stack of papers from the envelope, confused. At first, she didn’t understand why her husband gifted her printouts of the history of Angel Camp and the Frog Jump.
Then, she found airplane tickets to California. After that, a hotel booking receipt. Finally, it clicked.
A Christmas gift she’s never expected—a cross-country trip to see Mark Twain’s own celebrated jumping frogs of Calaveras County.
Prior to Mr. Wakehouse’s internet search for frog-related Christmas gifts that year, neither of the Nebraskans had heard of the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee. That Christmas sparked the first of what would be many visits. For the life-long frog lover, the frog-themed festival was a dream come true.
Now, it’s an annual tradition, one that the Wakehouses bring back home to their family.
“For my daughter and my nephews and my niece, we do the fun jump,” said Wakehouse.
The younger family members give the Wakehouses a list of their frog’s names, and the two jump them in the Fun Jump contest at the fair.
“We jump them in their honor…so when we come back (to Nebraska) we give them their list, their grading, their ribbon, and they just think that's so cool.”