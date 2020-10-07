Some Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) customers along upper Highway 4 may notice changes in the aesthetic properties of their water in the coming days.
“CCWD customers who live along Highway 4 between Forest Meadows and Camp Connell may experience taste and color changes to their water starting Friday, Oct. 9 and potentially continuing through Monday, Oct. 12 as the district temporarily switches to its secondary water source at Hunters Reservoir in Avery,” a CCWD press release states.
“While some customers may notice changes in taste or other aesthetic properties, CCWD emphasizes that the water is completely safe to drink.”
Questions and concerns can be directed to CCWD Customer Service at customerservice@ccwd.org or 754-3543.
For more information, visit CCWD’s website at ccwd.org.