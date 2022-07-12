The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released information on multiple warrants served by their marijuana enforcement unit between June 3 and 29.
June 3
West Point: In the 300 block of Acorn Way 270 Marijuana plants, 103 pounds of processed marijuana, 121 ounces of hash oil, and three firearms were seized by the Marijuana Unit. The marijuana products' value is estimated to be more than $237,700. “One suspect was issued a citation at the scene. Nicholle Thomas, age 28 of West Point, was issued a citation on charges of 11358 H&S Illegal Marijuana Cultivation, 11359 H&S Possession of Marijuana For Sale, 182(a)(1) PC Conspiracy to Commit Crime, 30515(4)(A) PC Possession of Illegal Assault Weapon Parts and 29182(2)(A) PC Possession of Un-Serialized/Un-registered Firearms,” according to the sheriff’s office.
June 10
Burson: The marijuana unit served a search warrant at the 11400 block of Arapaho Way. According to the sheriff’s office, “The interior of the residence and a separate shop structure had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Deputies seized 805 growing marijuana plants and over 20 pounds of processed marijuana. The estimated value of the seized marijuana exceeds $1,046,000. Deputies noted several hazards at the site, including severe mold and electrical hazards. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.”
June 17:
West Point: A search warrant was served at the 100 block of Sawyer Road. According to the sheriff’s office, “Deputies seized 782 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $782,000. Jarquin Ramirez Brijido, age 37 of West Point, was issued a citation on charges of 11358 H&S Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and 11359 H&S Possession of Marijuana For Sale. Evidence was seized and the investigation is ongoing.”
Murphys: A search warrant was served in the 6000 block of Fullen Road. According to the sheriff’s office, “Deputies seized 558 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $558,000. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.”
June 24:
Angels Camp: A search warrant was served in the 6000 block of Riata Way in Angels Camp. According to the sheriff’s office, “The interior of the residence had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Deputies seized 522 growing marijuana plants and 15 pounds of processed marijuana. The estimated value of seized marijuana exceeds $691,000. Additionally, a firearm was seized. Jian Rong Chen, age 41 of Angels Camp, was issued a citation on charges of 11358 H&S Illegal Marijuana Cultivation, 11359 H&S Possession of Marijuana For Sale, and 182 PC Conspiracy to Commit Crime. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.”
San Andreas: A search warrant was served in the 2000 block of Leonard Road in San Andreas. According to the sheriff’s office, “Deputies seized 72 growing marijuana plants and over 58 pounds of processed marijuana with a combined estimated value exceeding $91,000. Additionally, one firearm was seized. It was discovered that the cultivation site was being fed by water diverted from West Murray Creek. A collaborative environmental investigation concerning this site is being conducted by the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.”
San Andreas: An unrelated search warrant was served in the 5000 block of Del Sol Lane in San Andreas. According to the sheriff’s office, “The interior of a large shop structure had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Deputies seized 1,183 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1,537,000. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.”
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has stated that these investigations are ongoing. They also urged anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call its anonymous marijuana tip line at (209) 754-6870.