The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors brought back discussions on salary increases for the Coroner/Public Administrator at the June 7 meeting.
“During the May 24, 2022 board meeting, Human Resources was directed to bring back an item recommending a compensation adjustment for the Coroner/Public Administrator after a wider search to find a comparable salary,” according to the action item printout.
The county’s Human Resources Department searched in neighboring counties for positions that perform similar duties to the Coroner/Public Administrator in Calaveras County. This was to see how their salaries compared. The positions the department found were:
San Joaquin Sheriff’s Deputy II: $37.47 - $45.56
Stanislaus Deputy Coroner: $30.26 - $36.78
The action item printout then stated, “After reviewing all of the information and consulting with the County Administrative Officer, staff is recommending a salary increase from $31.99 hourly rate, or $66,539.20 annually, to $39.72 hourly rate, $82,617.60 annually, which is a 24% increase.”
It was decided that the board will officially adopt the ordinance on June 21.
Fiscal Year 2022-23 Recommended Budget Hearings
Hearings were underway at this week's meeting for the 2022-23 recommended budget. The hearings continued until June 9.
There was much discussion and debate around the presented budget requests among the supervisors—the board is scheduled to approve the final budget on June 21.
Recognition and acknowledgments:
Proclamation – Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6732) Adopt a proclamation honoring Calaveras High School’s 2022 softball team and coaches for an undefeated Mother Lode League season.
Proclamation – Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6731) Adopt a proclamation honoring Calaveras High School’s 2022 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV baseball championship.
Consent agenda:
Ordinance – Human Resources (ID # 6727) Adopt an ordinance approving salary increases for the Sheriff, District Attorney, and Coroner/Public Administrator.
Resolution – Public Works (ID # 6719) Adopt a resolution vacating a portion of a public utility and drainage easement as shown on the subdivision map of Lake Tulloch shores, Unit 2, along the northern, southern, and western boundaries of Lot 488 (APN 098-040-012).
Resolution – Public Works (ID # 6720) Adopt a resolution vacating a public utility easement as shown on the subdivision map of Blue Lake Springs, Unit 8, along the southerly boundary of Lot 184 (APN 024-036-024).
Action Item – Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6741) Temporarily revise the Board of Supervisors’ assignment to the Rural Counties Representatives of California, designating Supervisor Folendorf as a temporary alternate for the June 16, 2022 RCRC meeting.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on June 14 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.