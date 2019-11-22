The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) will conduct a prescribed burn on 300 acres of grass, chamise and oak understory on the Whittle Vegetation Management Plan site, west of Angels Camp along the east side of Fowler Peak on Nov. 26, Cal Fire announced in a Nov. 21 press release.

The burn will reduce hazardous fuel loading within the project area, and smoke will be visible from Angels Camp, Highway 49 and Highway 4.

Resources assigned to the VMP will consist of a helicopter, fire engines, and fire crews.

Burning will be conducted from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. contingent on weather

conditions and Calaveras County Air Pollution Control approval.

