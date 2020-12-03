After four years on the job, Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) Director Kristin Stranger has accepted another position in Los Angeles County.
Stranger’s duties have included overseeing the county’s Public Health Division, Mental Health Division and Child Protective Services. She will officially step down in mid-December.
Her resignation follows that of the county’s Health Officer, Dean Kelaita, MD, in October. Stranger was tasked with selecting a new candidate for the position, and Interim Health Officer Paul Beatty, MD, was approved by the Board of Supervisors in late October.
In her letter of resignation, Stranger stated that she is looking forward to living closer to family in Los Angeles County.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve this wonderful community under your committed leadership. I have enjoyed every minute working side-by-side with the talented and professional HHSA team,” the letter reads. “Every day they model the mission of this agency of being dedicated to engaging and strengthening the community. They do this in collaboration with fantastic fellow county departments and community partners. I have nothing but positive feedback to share about my career here in Calaveras County and the utmost faith that the HHSA team will continue to deliver high-quality services, as they always do.”
Stranger will begin her new role in mid to late December.
“I will cherish the many memories I have from serving the residents of Calaveras County and am grateful for all I have learned,” she wrote.