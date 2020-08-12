The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual roundtable discussion to help a variety of local agricultural businesses navigate economic uncertainty due to COVID-19 Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.
Dubbed “Unpacking the Agriculture Reopening Guidelines Roadmap,” the free webinar will feature local county and business leaders who will be offering guidance on best practices related to the state’s reopening guidelines for the agriculture industry.
Registrants will get a chance to hear from and ask questions of representatives of the Public Health Department, Economic and Community Development, Destination Angels Camp, Calaveras Grown, the Calaveras Winegrape Alliance and more.
Wineries are among a number of businesses that have been impacted by social distancing orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Sandra Hess, executive director of the Calaveras Winegrape Alliance said she will be providing insight on how growers and winery members are continuing to pivot and looking at how to stay financially stable through 2020 and beyond.
She said she’ll be sharing some examples of ways members have successfully adapted to COVID-19 online and answering questions around how members are still providing “safe yet enjoyable visitor experiences.”
As far as the production side of the business, a glut in grapes in Northern California before the pandemic made sales challenging.
Hess said there will be a smaller yield this year, to the relief of many local growers.
“Our grower members will have to get more creative about how they market their grapes” to wineries, she said.
The alliance is hoping to hold meet-and-greets between growers and producers to help facilitate relationships.
“We’re having to think out of the box,” Hess said.
Hess recommended that any “business owner in the ag space in Calaveras County” attend the webinar, as it will offer important guidance from county and business leaders.
Visit bit.ly/33WiGt4 to register.