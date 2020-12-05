After more than two years on the job, Calaveras County Director of Public Works Joshua Pack is leaving his position at the end of the year to take on a new role as the director of public works for Butte County.
While Pack acknowledged that the move was a “natural career progression,” he said his main reason for leaving was to be closer to family.
“I live in Nevada City, and I’ve been commuting for the last two-plus years. That has been really difficult, just on the family side of things, and COVID-19 has really exacerbated that,” he said. “It has nothing to do with Calaveras – I’ve really enjoyed my time here. It really has to do with family, just getting back home and being close to my family and all those things that are really important in life.”
Pack said that his time spent as the county’s director of public works has been “the most rewarding experience of my career.”
“I really enjoyed working for the county,” he said. “I enjoyed working with the board – I think it’s a really good and professional board. Our staff here has been top-notch, and I think we’ve done a lot of really good work in the last couple of years. I’m proud of being able to advance some really good projects for the county, and proud of our team.”
Pack said that he was excited about progress made on the Wagon Trail Project, which aims to make improvements on Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp.
“We’ve really done a lot of work to advance that project to the point to potentially begin construction next year,” he said.
Pack said that he was also proud of the work that has been done in repairing damage caused by the winter storms in 2017, as well as repairing roads and other infrastructure in areas affected by the Butte Fire.
“On roads affected by the Butte Fire, I believe we’ve paved or resurfaced somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 miles of road just last year alone,” he said. “You can go around some of the neighborhoods impacted there, and the roads now are some of the best roads in the county, which was not the case just this time last year.”
Despite COVID-19, public works completed 15 projects and began two this past year, Pack said.
“For a rural county of our size, a typical project load would be anywhere from three to five projects,” he said.
Pack said that he felt that “the department is in a much better position now than it was two years ago.” He said his advice for his successor would be to “continue the momentum.”
“We have a lot of really good, positive momentum, and we’re moving in a good direction,” he said. “Our team and I have been able to bring a 21st century, innovative approach to the department, which has been really helpful. I would say I don’t think there’s things you have to fix, I think it’s continuing some of the really good work we’ve done.”
District 3 Supervisor and Board Chair Merita Callaway said that Pack was “one of the best public works directors I’ve ever worked with in my time with the board.
“He’s brought real professionalism and 21st century best practices to the county,” she said. “I’m very impressed with the work that Mr. Pack has done for us.”