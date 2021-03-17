1
Courtesy image

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is urging community members to stay safe this St. Patrick’s Day.

“The CCSO would like to wish everyone a Happy 2021 St. Patrick’s Day,” a CCSO press release reads. “This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Wednesday leaving most people waiting to celebrate over the weekend. Typically, there is an increase in drunk driving arrests and incidents related to excessive alcohol consumption. Please remember to drink responsibly, dedicate a sober driver, and if necessary call someone for a ride. FYI, despite what leprechauns tell you, green beer has just as much alcohol content as normal beer.”

