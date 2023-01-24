After two major floods in Valley Springs with many calling the most recent one the worst yet, many residents have expressed frustration, demanding answers from county officials as to who is responsible for preventing such a disaster from happening again.
The Enterprise spoke with District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli and Director of Public Works Robert Pachinger about the ongoing issue.
There have been various efforts since the 1999 flood to perform maintenance on Cosgrove Creek. Tofanelli says when he took office in 2009, there was talk of using prison inmates once again for creek maintenance, but Vallecito Conservation Camp did not take on the task.
Tofanelli discussed a study that was being conducted during his first term by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which the Enterprise previously covered. The aim of the study was to find a permanent solution to the flooding problem of Cosgrove Creek after a second major flood in 2006. Pachinger explained that outside of this study, the county was not involved in any other projects related to the creek other than routine maintenance work.
It is also worth noting that the maintenance of the creek technically does not fall under the jurisdiction of Public Works.
However, the study was never completed after spending over $200,000 due to the California Budget Crisis, which lasted from 2008 through 2012.
“The Corps wanted more money to continue the study because we weren't finished, and the county didn't have the money to do it. Because of the Recession, we were just trying to survive at that time,” said Tofanelli.
He explained that when the county pays its property taxes, it goes to the state, and the state then dispurses 17% of it back to the county. During the Recession, the county was not receiving its full 17% back—because of this, the Corps decided that the creek was the county’s responsibility for various reasons.
The Enterprise was able to obtain documents that corroborated this statement.
Tofanelli says that when he was elected again in 2017, “I got the board to give us $10,000 at that time to be used to clear the creek. And at that time it was only vegetation that we could clear, we didn't even have a permit because it had lapsed. So Public Works and I went to U.S. Fish and Wildlife to get a permit to remove vegetation from the creek.”
He explained that the permit the county received was very specific about the areas of the creek that could be cleared, and this was corroborated by Pachinger. This area stretched from New Hogan Dam Road to the Saint Andrews Road Bridge, despite their requesting the permit to extend to Silver Rapids. Tofanelli explained that the permit would not allow for the removal of anything larger than a 3-inch diameter, with many of these restrictions pertaining to the preservation of the California red-legged frog, as well as other environmental concerns.
Tofanelli, along with Pachinger, eventually obtained Fish and Wildlife’s approval for the county to clear the creek up to Silver Rapids, as well as increase the budget to $20,000 for the project, but one of the stipulations for the Fish and Wildlife permit included a limited timeframe of 60 days between Oct. 1 and Nov. 31.
“The permit restricts when the work can be performed and the scope of work. For example, only certain types of vegetative material can be removed, and only hand tools are allowed to be used. The county’s road crews along with Cal-Fire inmate crews have been used to perform the work all along. Although we support some of the maintenance, Department of Public Works road crews can only be used on roadway work. The effort has not ended. This past year there was increased maintenance performed within the creek,” said Pachinger.
Tofanelli explained that the county was able to clean the creek past the La Contenta Golf Course community in 2021 despite it being classified as private property. There are many stipulations surrounding spending public funds on private property.
“We were going to clear on down at least to Vista Del Lago. We didn't quite get there, and the reason is, again, we use the Conservation Corps to do the work. And the last three, four, or five years the fires have been raging in California. We can't get the conservation crews to come clear until they get done fighting fires. So they're tied up fighting fires, and we have a timeframe that we get to do [it]. So Public Works has gone in themselves when they can and do some work there while we're waiting for the Conservation Corps,” said Tofanelli.
Another issue is sediment at the bottom of the creek. Tofanelli explained that Fish and Wildlife can only give permits regarding the removal for vegetation but not sediment, as that falls under the Army Corps of Engineers.
“Any sediment removal has to come through a 404 permit from the Corps of Engineers, and they have not budged an inch on allowing us to do anything,” he said.
When the Enterprise visited the creek during the time between the two major floods, areas of the creek, especially in front of Gold Creek Estates, were particularly shallow due to sediment buildup.
Tofanelli explained that, with the mounting pressure from multiple counties with similar issues, the Corps of Engineers may begin to budge on the issue. He also expressed his frustration with the county not being allowed to do proper preventative maintenance, stating that it feels like a disaster has to happen in order to get the regulatory organizations to come to the table.
“I'm frustrated, and I'm very passionate about this because I'm wanting to get it done. It's my district, I represent these people and it's one of the big issues that I've had for a number of years since I've been on this board to get resolved,” said Tofanelli.
On Jan. 17 California District 4 Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil visited the previously flooded areas in Valley Springs, along with Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Richard Dickinson, Calaveras Office of Emergency Services Director John Osbourn, and Tofanelli.
“To see the catastrophic destruction resulting from the unrelenting storms first-hand, and the enormity of the impact this is having on both the residents and resources of Calaveras is devastating. I am committed to finding solutions that will not only help with the recovery process but to prevent this degree of damage from occurring again in the future,” Alvarado-Gil said in a press release.
President Joe Biden has met with Gov. Gavin Newsom and declared several counties to be major disaster areas, including Calaveras County.
“The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are teaming together to provide businesses and residents with an array of disaster recovery assistance and services. Under FEMA’s Individual Assistance program there are housing and other needs assistance,” said the county.
Housing assistance will include up to a $41,000 grant for displacement costs, home repairs, and other forms of assistance. Business owners are also eligible for Business Physical Disaster Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The deadlines for these loan applications are Mar. 16 and Oct. 16.
To apply, call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or online at http://disasterassistance.gov.