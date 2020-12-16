Following storms over the weekend and with more snow in the forecast for this week, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has made the call to close Monitor, Ebbetts and Sonora passes for the winter season.
The passes had been closed temporarily since early November, when the first winter storm of the season covered the roadways in snow.
“Several factors influence the temporary closing, opening and seasonal closures of our mountain pass roadways,” a statement from Caltrans reads. “Storms, accumulation of snow and overall road conditions are all considered in the decision-making process.”
Monitor Pass on State Route 89 is closed from its junction with State Route 4 in Alpine County to its junction with U.S. Route 395 in Mono County.
Ebbetts Pass on State Route 4 is closed from the west end of Lake Alpine to the State Route 89 junction in Alpine County.
Sonora Pass on State Route 108 is closed from the SnoPark east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to six miles west of U.S. Route 395 in Mono County.
“These mountain passes will remain closed until the winter storm season has passed,” the statement reads. “Prior to opening in 2021, these highways will be cleared of snow and debris, then District 10 maintenance will inspect the roadways and make necessary repairs before they are opened to the traveling public.”
The public is advised to check local highway conditions before visiting the high country by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov, or calling the California Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).