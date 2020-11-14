At the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 10, the board considered exempting real and personal property from taxation when the cost of assessing and collecting taxes exceeds the value of the taxes collected.
While the county currently exempts real and personal property worth less than $2,000 from taxation, county Assessor Leslie Davis advised the board to raise this amount to $10,000.
If enacted for this coming year, the exemption would affect 4,451 properties worth a combined total of about $25 million, which is about 0.32% of the entire assessment roll. The exemptions would be reevaluated on an annual basis.
“This low-value exemption has existed in state law for decades,” Davis said at the meeting. “The purpose of the exemption is to improve the efficiency of government operations by eliminating work that does not result in adequate revenues to cover the cost of the work, and it would give us an opportunity to redirect resources towards those assessments that do improve the county’s position.”
Although the county may see an increase in tax revenue in the long term due to increased efficiency, enacting the exemptions would cause a near-term decline in property tax revenue, which would impact funding for schools, fire districts and other special districts.
Davis said that the bulk of the reduction in tax income would apply to the school districts, with a minor reduction for other special districts and the City of Angels.
“My concern is really the impact to the school districts,” District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi said.
Davis estimated that Bret Harte Union High School District would lose $34,500 in property taxes next fiscal year; Mark Twain Union Elementary School District would lose $12,500; Calaveras Unified School District would lose $56,250; and Vallecito Union School District would lose $21,000.
“Schools have a whole lot of other funding mechanisms, if you will, coming from the state, and they may not in fact lose dollar for dollar,” Davis said.
District 3 Supervisor and Board Chair Merita Callaway suggested that the board consider having the county subsidize the schools and other special districts to make up for the loss in revenue.
“We’re only talking about one side of the equation here, the other side is making better use of staff time to go out and increase the tax rolls through better assessments on the remaining properties, so there’s a plus side to this as well,” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills said.
“I don’t disagree with that at all, but it won’t be immediately, so there will be an impact,” District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli said. “I think we owe it to (the schools and other special districts) to let them know what’s before us and what we’re thinking of doing.”
After more discussion, the board decided to table the item until the Dec. 8 meeting and directed staff to reach out to the school districts, fire districts and other special districts regarding the issue.