A man and a woman were arrested for burglary and drug-related charges Wednesday morning at a residence in Camp Connell.
A possible burglary in-progress was reported to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in the 12000 block of Highway 4 at about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, with the reporting party stating that security cameras showed a dark-colored Ford Ranger parked on the property, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Deputies from Calaveras and Alpine counties as well as California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene, where the parked vehicle was identified as stolen.
It appeared that suspects had broken a window to gain entry into the residence, the sheriff’s office said.
Two suspects were found inside the residence and arrested without incident. Both were booked into the Calaveras County Jail.
“During the investigation, deputies located drug paraphernalia and multiple small ziplock bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The bags containing suspected methamphetamine totaled approximately 42.3 grams,” the release reads.
Jonathan Johnson, 36, of Sonora was charged with residential burglary, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and drug-related charges. His bail was set at $70,000.
Christina Archer, 36, of Sonora was charged with residential burglary, possession of stolen property and drug-related charges. Her bail was set at $50,000.
“The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all witnesses and allied agencies who assisted with the apprehension of these two criminals. This is an excellent example of our continued partnership with the community to reduce crime,” the sheriff’s office said. “This incident is also a good reminder to make sure you employ proven security measures to assist in protecting your property.”