A San Andreas man was arrested Monday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Valley Springs.
The suspect, 28-year-old David Adams, reportedly sped away from a deputy after an attempt to initiate an enforcement stop for an expired registration near Burger King in Valley Springs, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The deputy recognized Adams from prior contacts as well as several arrest warrants and pursued the suspect at speeds reaching over 80 mph, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
During the chase, Adams “drove over curbs, veered off the roadway, and drove in the opposing lane for several hundred feet,” according to the news release. Deputies blocked Adams’ vehicle at the end of McCauley Road and placed him under arrest.
Upon searching the vehicle, investigators identified methamphetamine as well as passenger Nichole Bonneau, 40, of Mokelumne Hill, who was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal prescription pills, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Adams was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with bail set at $190,000. He faces drug-related charges, as well as felony evasion of a peace officer and additional charges for misdemeanor warrants.
Bonneau was released at the scene after receiving a citation for misdemeanor charges.