Calaveras High School staff initiated a lockdown at approximately 10:45 a.m. this morning in response to “pervasive” rumors of a gun threat on campus. However, the lockdown was subsequently lifted after law enforcement could not verify any threat.
Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) Superintendent Mark Campbell told the Enterprise that the rumors were relayed from students to staff and involved a rally that was planned to occur. That rally was canceled as a precaution, he said, though operations at the San Andreas campus have resumed as normal.
Today’s incident was the second threat to occur within the span of a week at CUSD schools, with three Toyon Middle School students arrested Wednesday in connection with threatening notes left strewn around campus. Administration reported that the incident was a “joke that went too far” in an attempt to get out of school early before winter break commenced.
Campbell said the eventful week has increased his confidence in the ability of CUSD staff and law enforcement to respond quickly and effectively in times of adversity, though “nobody enjoys dealing with these situations.”
“Student safety is a top priority,” he said.
Today is the last day of school before winter break begins for CUSD schools, with classes resuming on Jan. 13.