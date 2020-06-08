Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) is offering $33,000 in grant funding to be awarded in January 2021 for community-based organizations to address community health needs.
The 2020 Dignity Health Community Grants Program is designed to support nonprofits that collaborate to “address community health needs, particularly those that focus on underserved populations,” according to an MTMC press release.
The proposed projects must involve collaboration with three other local organizations and be linked to MTMC.
More specifically, the project or program must respond to health priorities, or “unmet health needs” identified in the 2019 MTMC Community Health Assessment and Community Benefit plan.
Those priorities include access to primary and specialty care; behavioral health (including mental health and substance use disorders); cardiovascular disease; older adult health; and unintentional injuries.
Applicants must be a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization or have a fiscal agent that is a 501(c) (3) organization and capable of administering the funds.
To be considered, program candidates must submit a letter of intent by Aug. 31 to Marketing & Business Development Manager Nicki Stevens at Nicki.Stevens@dignityhealth.org.
For more information or to apply for a grant, visit Dignity Health’s website.