The San Andreas Sanitary District (SASD) hosted 125 students from fourth through sixth grade on Sept. 28 for a tour of its facility. Fourth and fifth-grade students got to participate in a laboratory exploration and a water cycle pipeline challenge, as well as a biosolids demonstration. Sixth-grade students got to receive a live demonstration about soil compaction instead of doing the water cycle pipeline challenge.
“This program was developed out of the desire to provide real-life, real science opportunities to elementary-aged kids. Our wastewater treatment plant provides an essential service to the community. We see this as a way to serve as a technical resource to our community and demonstrate hands-on the science behind the treatment process,” explained district manager Hugh Logan in a press release.
Students participated in activities that included identifying microscopic organisms using a microscope as well as, “Conduct[ing] a hands-on Water Cycle activity that involved a three-station competition of kids assembling a pipe that carried clean water around a simulated water cycle, and a biosolids demonstration that ended with the traditional ‘poop squeeze’ where kids glove up and touch actual, treated biosolids.”
Students learned that biosolids are used for many different things after treatment including fertilizer. Gateway Pacific is currently doing construction upgrades to the facility. Because of this, the sixth-grade students received a demonstration on soil and rock compaction, which is a critical step in construction.
Students also get to participate in an art contest for the SASD calendar.
“I always look forward [to] hosting the kids for our Plant Tour and Calendar Art Contest. The students are so excited to explore and learn from our operators. Our hope is that we are inspiring future Operators,” stated office manager Denise Bettencourt in the press release.
“I am proud of this partnership and of our staff. Plant operators come up with innovative demonstrations and presentations each year so students experience new activities every time they take a tour. Our office staff keep the tours on track and provides water and snacks. We wrap with a Q&A session with District ‘scientists.’ It’s a rewarding day,” said Logan.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.