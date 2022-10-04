The San Andreas Sanitary District (SASD) hosted 125 students from fourth through sixth grade on Sept. 28 for a tour of its facility. Fourth and fifth-grade students got to participate in a laboratory exploration and a water cycle pipeline challenge, as well as a biosolids demonstration. Sixth-grade students got to receive a live demonstration about soil compaction instead of doing the water cycle pipeline challenge.

10 SASD Field Trip (1).jpeg

“This program was developed out of the desire to provide real-life, real science opportunities to elementary-aged kids. Our wastewater treatment plant provides an essential service to the community. We see this as a way to serve as a technical resource to our community and demonstrate hands-on the science behind the treatment process,” explained district manager Hugh Logan in a press release.

10 SASD Field Trip (2).jpeg
10 SASD Field Trip (3).jpeg
0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.