A fatal traffic accident occurred early on Friday, July 1, when an unnamed male driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was ejected from the vehicle, which had gone off the road and overturned “an unknown amount of times,” according to a CHP press release.
Around 6:27 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) received a call about a traffic collision and vehicle down an embankment on Highway 49, south of Redhill Rd, near Carson Hill. Upon arrival, first responders located the truck that had been overturned but landed on its wheels approximately 150 feet down the embankment.
According to CHP, a preliminary investigation determined that the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, “failed to follow a curve in the roadway” while headed south on Highway 49, resulting in the vehicle veering off of the road. The press release states that “while overturned, the unrestrained driver was ejected.” The driver succumbed to fatal injuries.
The exact time of the accident is unknown, “due to the darkness and the location of the vehicle.” It is also unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, and the name of the driver is being held pending notification of next of kin. No further information is available at this time.