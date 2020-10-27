A home caught fire off of Stone Corral Court in west Jenny Lind early Monday morning, leaving a family of three uninjured, but displaced.
Firefighters arrived at the scene of a structure fire called in at 2:24 a.m., per Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District Chief Rich Dickinson.
It took about 25 to 35 minutes to contain the fire, which was enough time to decimate the home.
There was heavy fire damage to the attic and roof, and major smoke damage throughout the house.
“Everything inside is gone,” Dickinson said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury, which was treated on scene.
On Monday morning, crews were cleaning up spot fires around the home, which sits on a roughly 3-acre property.
Responding agencies included the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, along with fire protection districts from San Andreas, Calaveras Consolidated, Linden-Peters, Mokelumne Hill and Altaville.