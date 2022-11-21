17-blackfriday-1.jpg
Small businesses and merchants associations come together to provide shopping and entertainment this holiday season, including open houses, tree lighting ceremonies and more.

 Marie-Elena Schembri/Calaveras Enterprise

In an Enterprise poll last week, over 52% of respondents answered “yes” to the question, “Will the higher cost of goods/food commodities impact your holiday plans this year?”

For some, this could mean smaller meals, more practical gift-giving, or cutting back on holiday travel; but for many, it means spending the same or more than in previous years, with less to show for it. In fact, a recent KPMG Advisory survey of more than 1,000 consumers found that consumers on average expect to spend 18% more on groceries and expect an overall spending increase of 6% this holiday season compared to last year.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

