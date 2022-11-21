In an Enterprise poll last week, over 52% of respondents answered “yes” to the question, “Will the higher cost of goods/food commodities impact your holiday plans this year?”
For some, this could mean smaller meals, more practical gift-giving, or cutting back on holiday travel; but for many, it means spending the same or more than in previous years, with less to show for it. In fact, a recent KPMG Advisory survey of more than 1,000 consumers found that consumers on average expect to spend 18% more on groceries and expect an overall spending increase of 6% this holiday season compared to last year.
Concerns over inflation and tighter budgets are expected to impact holiday spending, causing large retail companies to launch sales earlier than ever to lure budget-minded buyers looking for the best deals. While Black Friday has traditionally meant in-store shopping at big-box stores on the Friday following Thanksgiving, the term has begun to lose some of its original meaning, with sales beginning on or even before Thanksgiving and continuing through the weekend into Cyber Monday. While more and more Black Friday deals are found online, KPMG’s Consumer Pulse Survey found that in 2022, most consumers still prefer to shop in-person for furniture, jewelry, automotive, home improvement, apparel, and decor items. Additionally, the report states that 77% of in-person holiday shoppers “prefer to shop within 30 miles from home.”
This is great news for local business owners who rely on holiday shopping to keep their doors open through slower winter months. Small, local businesses often can’t keep up with the deep discounts offered by online merchants, so they find other ways to make holiday shopping easier and more fun for their customers.
Ways to shop local
Merchants in Calaveras County towns including Mokelumne Hill, Arnold, San Andreas, Copperopolis and Angels Camp have teamed up to produce family-friendly holiday-themed events, in addition to offering discounts. These events range from photo opportunities with Santa to craft fairs and pop-up markets, tree lighting celebrations and live music.
In Angels Camp this holiday season, shoppers will have more chances to save by using “Frog Bucks” as part of Angels Camp’s Hop N’ Shop gift card program, which gives purchasers spending money at 30 local retailers. The City of Angels Camp is matching purchases with a 50% bonus that is applied to a Mastercard gift card, which can be used at any of the associated businesses.
Many Angels Camp businesses are also participating in a citywide Open House shopping event for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can use their Frog Bucks and look for great holiday gifts during this event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 26. On Dec. 10, the city will also host its 30th annual Gold Country Christmas event, featuring a lighted parade and Open House in the historic downtown, along with additional vendors and a photo op with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Read more about holiday events in Angels Camp at angelscampbusiness.com/events/christmas-events or on Facebook.
The Town Square at Copper Valley in Copperopolis will be another festive spot for holiday shopping this season, with a tree lighting celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-7 p.m. Event details include live Christmas music, face painting, cookie decorating, and visits with the “jolly old man” himself.
The Copperopolis Area Business Association is also sponsoring a “Home Business Show” pop-up market featuring local makers and small businesses at the Copperopolis Armory on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, Mountain Ranch will hold its annual Christmas in the Country Craft Faire & Luncheon at the Mountain Ranch Town Hall. The craft fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free and there will be raffle prizes.
That evening, Dorrington will host its annual tree lighting with visits from Santa and music, cookies and hot drinks at the Dorrington Hotel. The event starts at 5 p.m. in the Dorrington Hotel parking lot.
Arnold’s Plaza in Arnold will be hosting its annual Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. which will include free hot chocolate and popcorn, visits with Santa, Christmas carols and face painting.
Also on Dec. 3, the Valley Springs Area Business Association will be having its annual Christmas Parade with a craft fair and tree lighting. The parade is at 10 a.m. on Daphne Street, while the craft fair and photos with Santa begins at the Veteran’s Hall at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Santa will also be at the 5 p.m. tree lighting for more photo ops. For more information, email info@valleyspringsaba.org.
West Point will host the 4th Annual Blue Mountain Christmas Boutique on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the West Point Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features small businesses and local crafters and artisans. West Point also annually hosts a parade and tree lighting event on Main Street, which will take place on Dec. 3.
The town of Murphys will be a popular shopping destination as well, with its charming downtown that features over 30 local winery tasting rooms and small boutique shops. The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance is teaming up with the Murphys Historic Hotel to offer the annual Bubbles & Bites Holiday Party again on Dec. 8, which pairs “small bites” with five local “bubbly” spirits and includes holiday music and a photo booth. The event is from 6-8 p.m. and is a 21+ event limited to 68 guests. Buy tickets online at calaveraswines.org/holiday-bubbles-bites-party.
Murphys will also host its annual Christmas Open House and Light parade on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m.
Another quaint historic town, Mokelumne Hill, will be celebrating the holiday with an Open House on Sunday, Dec. 11. The small town’s merchants will welcome shoppers and families throughout the day, with a tree-lighting ceremony planned at 5 p.m. This year’s event, Tidings and Tinsel Hometown Holidays, takes place along Main and Center Streets and in addition to opportunities to shop local businesses, will include photos with Santa, a craft fair, food vendors, live art demonstration, a magician, free hot cocoa and cookies and christmas ornament and card-making stations.