Cleanup efforts continue following last week’s storm, which left local residents snowed in for days without power in the higher elevations of Calaveras County.
In response to the storm, a multi-agency communication center was set up at Ebbetts Pass Fire District (EPFD) Station 1 in Arnold on Jan. 28. The agencies involved in responding to the storm included the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), Calaveras OES, EPFD, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol (CHP), U.S. Forest Service, Murphys Fire Protection District and Calaveras Connect.
EPFD Fire Chief Mike Johnson said on Monday that calls for welfare checks were “abundant” during and after the storm.
“Mostly, everyone was doing OK,” he said. “Most of the time people were set—they had a wood-burning stove or some alternate means to keep their place warm and stay warm, and they seemed to be faring pretty well. Some people even had generators.”
The interagency effort utilized four UTV side-by-side vehicles with snow tracks to reach residents over snow-covered roads, Johnson said. The vehicles also allowed personnel to respond to hazards like downed trees over power lines, houses or propane tanks.
“Those track UTVs really made the difference for us,” Johnson said. “That was the quintessential tool for the response during the storm.”
The Red Cross stockpiled food donations at the fire station, which was provided to those in need, along with blankets, Johnson said. PG&E provided solar chargers for cell phones, which were also handed out.
Johnson said that the track vehicles were able to get to every call that required them, except for one health emergency in Arnold which required a helicopter.
“We had difficulty accessing the person with the track vehicles, and so our responders—very resourceful folks, always thinking outside of the box and making sure that we can provide service to our community—contacted dispatch and through dispatch requested a helicopter with a hoist capability,” he said. “A CHP helicopter was able to come in and hoist the patient up, and eventually they were taken to the hospital.”
The challenge of responding to the storm was compounded by an influx of out-of-towners over the weekend, Johnson said.
“It was a pretty busy weekend for (EPFD) overall,” he said. “Our call volume was 20 times what it normally is for a spell there.”
About 4,600 PG&E customers in Arnold were still experiencing power outages on Monday afternoon, PG&E Spokesperson Megan McFarland said.
“PG&E is working around the clock to restore power to customers in Calaveras County, including customers in Arnold,” she said. “PG&E has 66 crews working in the area, including crews that we brought in from Kern County and Marysville. Damage from wind, heavy rains and snow, and access issues due to roads blocked by trees, debris and snow, was severe in the Arnold area, and has made restoration challenging.”
McFarland said that assessments following the storm had found 450 locations with storm damage.
“In some cases, PG&E crews have to rebuild portions of entire circuits, including removing broken poles and downed wire, and installing newer poles and powerlines,” she said. “Some of the storm damage in Arnold occurred in an area that’s accessible by a one-lane road that’s now being used by both PG&E crews and residents, making access even more challenging.”
From midnight on Jan. 26 through the morning of Jan. 30, about 944,000 total PG&E customers lost power due to heavy rain, wind and snow, according to a PG&E press release issued Jan. 31.
“At the peak of the restoration effort, more than 450 crews were working to assess and repair damage and restore power as safely and as quickly as possible for customers,” the release reads. “Based on 30 years of weather data, PG&E meteorologists describe this week’s storm as the strongest since 2011 and say that it caused the highest two-day and three-day outage totals since 2010.”
The Calaveras County Public Works Department reported on Monday at noon that crews had cleared major collector roads but were still working on cul-de-sacs, and that snow removal efforts were continuing around the clock in coordination with PG&E.
The department reported that heavy equipment from the San Andreas and West Point/Glencoe areas had been deployed to the Arnold area, and that “every available road worker (including the road superintendent) is plowing snow, cutting trees, building snow chains, etc. for the equipment.”
While the county’s large snow blower, which is between 15 and 20 years old, broke down during snow removal efforts, the county was able to rent a large snowblower which was operating around the clock, public works reported.
Additionally, Calaveras OES acquired a loader with a blade from PG&E, which was expected to be delivered Monday afternoon. Public works relayed that there were no issues to report in San Andreas, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Valley Springs, Jenny Lind, Copperopolis and West Point.
District 3 Supervisor Merita Callway said on Monday that although she understood the frustration of local residents who were snowed-in or out of power, she thought that the various agencies were working well together to address the problem.
“It’s been overwhelming,” she said. “I understand people are angry and frustrated, but the responders of all these agencies have really worked together seamlessly. I’m impressed with the quality of response that people have had, and I’m very empathetic with the frustration that the public has had also.”
Callaway said that county officials may declare a local state of emergency due to the storm, as neighboring Tuolumne County did on Jan. 29. Gov. Gavin Newsom also declared a state of emergency for Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties on Jan. 29 due to impacts from the storm.
“If it’s needed, then we will make a local declaration,” Callaway said.
Arnold was hit especially hard during the storm. Amber Stegner walked along Russel Drive in Blue Lake Springs on Monday afternoon, checking to see how her neighbors were doing.
Having lived in Arnold for the past 12 years, Stegner has seen quite a few storms. But she said that she had never seen a storm in the area that resulted in “this level of carnage.”
One power line still lay across the street, having been knocked down by a fallen tree. Another had been temporarily rigged with a rope to keep it from touching passing cars. Broken tree trunks and limbs lay strewn over three feet of snow, with some resting on homes or power lines.
“Every power line and power pole is down pretty much, and I’d say every other house has a tree on it,” she said. “Some of them are just limbs, and others are big oak trees.”
Although Russel Drive is right off of Moran Road near its intersection with Highway 4, some residents along the street were snowed in for several days, and some of them were over 90 years old, Stegner said.
“They started plowing a little bit on Saturday, but could only get three houses down and then they had to remove the power lines that were laying across the street,” she said.
PG&E’s estimate for restoring power to the neighborhood was Friday at 10 p.m., Stegner said.
“I think we’re 10 days out,” she said. “It seems like it’s going to take a long time.”
Stegner said that the locals had banded together to check on one another and ensure everyone had adequate supplies. She said she had accompanied some residents as they were evacuated using a toboggan, and had done a grocery run for neighbors who were still snowed-in on Jan. 30.
“Everyone’s been very neighborly in sharing wood and propane,” she said. “It has been really nice to see how everyone has rallied together.”
Sergeant Greg Stark of the sheriff’s office said on Monday that the situation was improving in the Arnold area.
“It’s getting better,” he said. “There’s still a significant amount of snow and there’s still a significant amount of people without any power, and some road issues.”
Stark advised residents to use caution while on the roadways and to be prepared for emergencies.
“Please slow down and use caution while traveling on the roadways,” he said. “We are going to have another storm—it’s inevitable in the wintertime—so make sure you have plenty of food and water, and gas for your generators on hand.”