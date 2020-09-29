The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served search warrants on five sites of illegal marijuana cultivation in the past two weeks, eradicating a total of 859 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $600,000.
Only one suspect, Omar Serrano, 23, of West Point, was contacted during the raids. Serrano was issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime after being located on Sept. 22 in the 100 block of Sawyer Road in Glencoe, where 159 growing marijuana plants were found.
On Sept. 16, the MET seized 158 plants in the 9000 block of Avenue A in Mountain Ranch.
The next day, deputies found 76 plants in the 19000 block of Old Greek Mine Road in Mountain Ranch.
On Sept. 23, 311 plants were located in the 2400 block of Butte Mountain Road in Murphys.
The same day, an unrelated search warrant led to the seizure of 155 plants and one firearm at the 10400 block of Sheep Ranch Road in Sheep Ranch.
Evidence was collected at each site, and investigations are ongoing.
The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the anonymous marijuana tip line at 754-6870.